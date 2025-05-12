DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Compumedics USA Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Compumedics USA Inc. ("Compumedics"). Compumedics learned of suspicious activity on its computer network between March 13, 2025, and March 24, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .

Compumedics USA Inc.

Compumedics USA Inc., a division of Compumedics Limited, focuses on creating and supplying advanced medical equipment for sleep studies, brain diagnostics, and blood flow monitoring.

What happened?

Compumedics identified unauthorized access to its computer network and initiated an investigation while taking measures to secure the network. The investigation uncovered that from March 13, 2025, to March 24, 2025, an unauthorized third party had accessed the Compumedics network and taken certain files containing personal information.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Social Security Numbers Bank Account Information

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Compumedics you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Compumedics data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

