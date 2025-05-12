Campbell Global Announces Leadership Transition: Angie Davis To Succeed John Gilleland As CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell Global, a leader in forestland investing and management, and a vital part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $400 billion alternatives business, is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition. Angie Davis, currently serving as President of Campbell Global, will succeed John Gilleland as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.

Campbell Global, a pioneer in timberland investing, has been a full-service investment advisor focusing solely on commercial forestlands and related assets. Operating in core forest investment regions globally, the firm continues to expand its reach and influence. Recently, Campbell Global successfully closed its first fund since joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management at $1.5 billion, with an additional $850 million from two separate account clients. This achievement marks the first phase of serving new and existing clients within Asset Management.

John Gilleland, who has been with Campbell Global for 43 years and has served as CEO since 2002, will transition away from his CEO responsibilities over the next 12 months. He will continue to play an active role as Chairman of the Board of Campbell Global's Australasia investment platform, Chair of the Allocation Group, and a member of Campbell Global's Investment Committee and Executive Team.

"John's leadership and pioneering vision in timberland investing have been instrumental in shaping Campbell Global into the industry leader it is today," said Jed Laskowitz, Head of Private Markets and Customized Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We are grateful for his countless contributions and look forward to Angie leading the firm into its next phase of growth."

Angie Davis has been with Campbell Global since 2001 and has played an integral role in its growth, holding several key positions, including Managing Director of Portfolio Management. She assumed her current role as President in 2016. On October 1, Mr. Gilleland's reporting lines will move to Ms. Davis, including acquisitions, economics and research, forest operations, valuations and resource management, treasury, and accounting. She will continue her current lead roles with other key service and growth areas.

"Angie is well-known and respected among Campbell Global's clients and within J.P. Morgan Asset Management," said John Gilleland. "Her leadership and dedication to the firm make her the ideal choice to guide Campbell Global into the future."

Campbell Global has maintained a robust succession plan for decades, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on serving clients. The firm remains committed to its mission of delivering exceptional value and service to its clients worldwide.

About Campbell Global

Acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2021, Campbell Global, LLC is a worldwide investment manager focused on timberland. Based in Portland, Oregon Campbell Global is recognized as an authority on both forest management and timberland investing, with over four decades of experience in timberland management and value creation. A pioneer in the field, they have managed more than 5 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations, family offices and other institutional investors since inception.

Campbell Global has $10.1B Assets under Supervision and 1.4M acres under management worldwide as of 12/31/2024.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.7 trillion (as of 3/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit:

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $345 billion in stockholders' equity as of as of 3/31/2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

