DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Sogotrade, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by SogoTrade, Inc. ("SogoTrade"). SogoTrade learned of suspicious activity on its computer network on or about March 18, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .

SogoTrade, Inc.

SogoTrade, Inc. is an American financial services company offering low-cost online trading, investment tools, and portfolio management solutions.

What happened?

On or around March 18, 2025, SogoTrade discovered that a phishing email containing malicious software had compromised four email accounts. The unauthorized access occurred between May 8, 2024, and May 22, 2024. This intrusion led to the exposure of personal information belonging to certain individuals.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:



Names

Financial Account Numbers

Social Security Numbers Tax Identification Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning SogoTrade you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the SogoTrade data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED