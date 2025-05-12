Tiemac's TAAIB Vcpps Platform Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TAAIB - vCPPS Platform

Azure customers worldwide now gain access to TAAIB – vCPPS Platform for scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive manufacturing AI transformation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TOMCT Corporation, dba Tiemac, a leading innovator in smart manufacturing enablement, today announced the availability of its TAAIB – Virtual Cyber-Physical Production System (vCPPS) Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Tiemac customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment, secure AI modeling, and seamless integration across Industry 4.0 Asset Administration Shell (AAS) digital twins, simulation and real-time manufacturing operations.Built from the ground up to support the digital transformation journey of manufacturers, the TAAIB – vCPPS Platform offers an eight-tiered solution that starts with risk-free virtual experimentation and scales to fully integrated AI-powered Cyber-Physical Production Systems (CPPS). With Dockerized deployments on Azure Virtual Machines and AI modeling through Azure Databricks, the platform allows manufacturers to simulate, optimize, and deploy AI workflows using both synthetic and historical plant data. Tiers 0–6 run in a multi-tenant, shared Azure environment, while Tier 7 provides full customization and dedicated Azure tenancy for enterprise customers requiring private infrastructure.“We designed TAAIB to address a real market gap: the need for a structured, secure, and scalable pathway from virtual simulation to real-time AI execution in manufacturing,” said Dr. Michael Treasure, CEO of TCOMT Corporation.“Azure gives us the elasticity, security, and intelligence we need to support everyone - from AI beginners in Tier 0 to enterprise clients deploying predictive maintenance, process optimization, forecasting, and smart scheduling at scale in Tier 7. Being in the Azure Marketplace brings that journey within reach of manufacturers everywhere.”“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes TAAIB – vCPPS Platform, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.“Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like TCOMT Corporation, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.________________________________________About TCOMT Corporation, dba Tiemac.TCOMT Corporation, with its market brand“Tiemac,” is a digital manufacturing technology company focused on making AI adoption simple, scalable, and impactful for industrial organizations. Its flagship solution, the TAAIB – vCPPS Platform, enables manufacturers to transition from simulation-based insights to full AI-driven operations with the benefits of fully customized versions of Node-Red, BaSyx, Grafana, MongoDB, InfluxDB, and the Open Industry Project (OIP) - all integrated on Microsoft Azure. From virtual learning environments to predictive maintenance powered by real-time data, Tiemac is redefining how manufacturers unlock digital productivity.________________________________________For more information, press only:Contact:Wayne DeanTCOMT Corporation.(770) 799-81331...

