TEAMSTERS AT BUFFALO NIAGARA AIRPORT STRIKE

Teamsters at SP+ and Jacobsen Daniels Demand Safe Working Conditions, Fair Wages

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle bus drivers and cashiers represented by Teamsters Local 264 were forced to the picket line after SP+ Parking and Jacobsen Daniels failed to offer a fair agreement.

Teamsters are essential to the day-to-day operations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. They are demanding a contract that includes safe working conditions and fair wages.

For months, Teamsters have been sounding the alarm about dangerous working conditions that pose a threat to workers and the public.