Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TEAMSTERS AT BUFFALO NIAGARA AIRPORT STRIKE


2025-05-12 03:01:00
Teamsters at SP+ and Jacobsen Daniels Demand Safe Working Conditions, Fair Wages

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shuttle bus drivers and cashiers represented by Teamsters Local 264 were forced to the picket line after SP+ Parking and Jacobsen Daniels failed to offer a fair agreement.

Teamsters are essential to the day-to-day operations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. They are demanding a contract that includes safe working conditions and fair wages.

For months, Teamsters have been sounding the alarm about dangerous working conditions that pose a threat to workers and the public.

WHEN:

Strike begins at 9 a.m., Monday, May 12, and will continue around the clock until an agreement is reached


WHO:

SP+ Parking Teamsters and Jacobsen Daniels Teamsters


WHERE:

Buffalo Niagara International Airport
4200 Genessee St.
Cheektowaga, NY 14227



SP+ Niagara Falls
2035 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Contact:
Darrin Ziemba, (716) 341-0502

SOURCE Teamsters Local 264

