TEAMSTERS AT BUFFALO NIAGARA AIRPORT STRIKE
WHEN:
Strike begins at 9 a.m., Monday, May 12, and will continue around the clock until an agreement is reached
WHO:
SP+ Parking Teamsters and Jacobsen Daniels Teamsters
WHERE:
Buffalo Niagara International Airport
SP+ Niagara Falls
Contact:
Darrin Ziemba, (716) 341-0502
