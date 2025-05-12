Olio Raises $11M Series B Funding To Expand Product Innovation And Market Reach

Investment led by Fulcrum Equity Partners to accelerate Olio's mission of transforming care coordination.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio, the leading software platform streamlining care coordination, announced today the closing of an $11 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Fulcrum Equity Partners with participation from Mutual Capital Partners (MCP), a growth equity firm specializing in scaling innovative healthcare and B2B software companies.

Philip Lewis, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners, states, "Olio is transforming a manual, error-prone, and unscalable discharge process. With real-time patient status across the care continuum, providers can truly drive performance." Bill Trainor, Partner at Mutual Capital Partners, adds, "With rising demand for operational efficiencies and data-driven cost savings, we're excited to continue partnering with Olio to improve patient outcomes and reduce readmissions and costs."

Olio empowers payers, health systems, and physician groups to efficiently manage patient transitions across care settings: Skilled Nursing, Home Health, Behavioral Health, Long-Term Care, and more. Olio delivers improved outcomes and operational efficiencies, enabling organizations to engage their entire footprint at scale, addressing a critical need in the care continuum.

With new capital, Olio plans to expand its product offerings and accelerate go-to-market initiatives, deepening its impact on healthcare organizations nationwide.

"Olio is solving one of healthcare's most critical challenges - connecting care across the continuum in a scalable, impactful way," said Jill Sharp, Sr. VP of Care Delivery, Emcara Health, and Olio board member. "I'm thrilled to support a company that is not just innovating, but truly transforming how providers partner with each other for better patient care."

"At Olio, our mission is to transform the way healthcare organizations coordinate care," said Ben Forrest, CEO of Olio. "The continued investment from Fulcrum Equity Partners, combined with the support from Mutual Capital Partners, positions us to scale our impact and drive meaningful change across the industry."

Olio's growth reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward operational excellence, where seamless transitions and stakeholder alignment are paramount. With proven success stories and new strategic partnerships, Olio is poised to lead this next chapter of healthcare innovation.

About Olio

Olio makes complex care more organized, coordinated, and effective, improving patient outcomes by requiring mutual participation in processes that work. When providers work together seamlessly and effectively, people and populations get better. Learn more at .

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at .

About Mutual Capital Partners

Mutual Capital Partners is a Cleveland-based venture capital fund that helps innovative healthcare startups reach their full potential. Our investment is more than just financial; we become partners and lend full support to our portfolio companies' efforts. Learn more at .

SOURCE Olio

