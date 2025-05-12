NFI Announces Election Of Directors
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Aziz Aghili
|87,281,414
|99.07%
|820,823
|0.93%
|Larry Edwards
|86,510,766
|98.19%
|1,591,471
|1.81%
|Adam Gray
|80,511,713
|91.38%
|7,590,524
|8.62%
|Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes
|87,196,294
|98.97%
|905,943
|1.03%
|Anne Marie O'Donovan
|87,134,115
|98.90%
|968,122
|1.10%
|Colin Robertson
|87,144,256
|98.91%
|957,981
|1.09%
|Maryse Saint-Laurent
|87,247,607
|99.03%
|854,630
|0.97%
|Paul Soubry
|87,158,525
|98.93%
|943,712
|1.07%
|Jannet Walker-Ford
|87,320,307
|99.11%
|781,930
|0.89%
|Katherine Winter
|87,332,026
|99.13%
|770,211
|0.87%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Shareholder Meeting will be available at and will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at .
About NFI
Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.
With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI PartsTM. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol News and information is available at , , , , , , and .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Stephen King
P: 204.792.1300
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment