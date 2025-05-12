Provisionai Launches Make-N-Ship—A Breakthrough Autoo2 Capability For Optimizing Factory Shipments In Tight Dock Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new feature enables real-time shipment building that aligns with production schedules and supply-plan priorities, even in manufacturing facilities with limited space

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProvisionAi, with patented AI-powered transportation optimization, today announced the launch of Make-n-Ship, a powerful new capability in its AutoO2 platform. Designed specifically for factories with minimal or no buffer space between production lines and shipping docks, Make-n-Ship enables intelligent shipment building that reduces transportation costs and deploys the right product to the right place.









Traditional load planning systems assume flexibility regarding when and where goods can be staged prior to shipment. However, many manufacturing plants operate in environments where finished goods must go directly from the line to the trailer. Make-n-Ship addresses this challenge by leveraging real-time production schedules, utilizing every inch of available staging space, and optimizing load configurations to align with supply plan priorities.

“Factories with little or no storage space have been forced to make trade-offs between operational feasibility and transportation efficiency,” said Tom Moore, CEO of ProvisionAi.“Make-n-Ship eliminates that compromise. It dynamically adapts to the production reality, respects the uncertainty in attainment, and still finds a way to maximize trailer fill and minimize freight spend.

The Make-n-Ship capability ensures that the product is deployed to the site that needs it most by closely aligning shipments with the supply plan's prioritization logic. If a production run is cut short, Make-n-Ship automatically creates the shipment plan to send available product to the highest-need destinations first-those at greatest risk of stockout or those most critical to downstream operations. Conversely, if production exceeds requirements, the system applies customizable business rules to smartly offload the excess, for example, replenishing nearby hubs or“fair sharing” the excess, ensuring the dock stays clear without disrupting the broader supply chain plan.

Key features of Make-n-Ship include:



Intelligent staging space utilization, making optimal use of constrained buffer zones without requiring manual intervention.

Alignment with supply plan priorities, ensuring that the most critical products ship first-even when production variability occurs. Optimization of shipment size and mode, reducing transportation costs while improving service levels.

This enhancement is now available to all AutoO2 customers and can be implemented with minimal disruption. Companies in food, beverage, consumer products, and other high-volume industries will particularly benefit from this capability where dock congestion and inventory precision are mission-critical.

About ProvisionAi

ProvisionAi is the creator of LevelLoad and AutoO2, the only patented solution that seamlessly links supply planning with transportation execution to optimize truckload efficiency and reduce costs. Trusted by Fortune 500 manufacturers and logistics teams, ProvisionAi helps unlock hidden savings and deliver supply chain sustainability at scale.

