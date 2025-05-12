OPERATION: DOJO — Enrique Abeyta Says Elon Musk’S New AI Chip Is The Most Advanced Weapon America Has Never Used

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Wall Street strategist Enrique Abeyta says Elon Musk isn't just building an AI chip. He's launching the most powerful autonomous platform the U.S. has ever developed - and its first deployment is scheduled for June 1st.

The system is called Dojo , and Abeyta says it may mark the beginning of a new kind of arms race - one that doesn't involve missiles, but machines that train themselves, react faster than humans, and act without oversight.

“Dojo is more than just a chip or a supercomputer,” says Abeyta.“It's an autonomous learning weapon. It watches. It adapts. And it's preparing to launch.”

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: Cut Human Input Out of the Loop

At its core, Dojo is designed to run Tesla's AI systems without human involvement. Using 160 billion frames of real-world video daily from its vehicles, Dojo constantly learns how to navigate unpredictable environments with zero assistance.

“With the latest software... Elon Musk's AI can already drive a car without any help from humans,” Abeyta explains.

And on June 1st, Tesla is expected to roll out the Robotaxi - the first car with no steering wheel, no pedals, and no driver.

“This isn't science fiction,” says Abeyta. “The vehicle already exists. The AI is already trained. The countdown has started.”

MISSION BACKGROUND: Musk Cuts Ties with Traditional Chipmakers

Dojo was born when Nvidia couldn't meet Musk's supply needs. So he built a chip that's now six times more powerful than Nvidia's best-selling processor.

“I think this requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo... I see a path to being competitive with Nvidia,” Musk said.

This proprietary chip - created for high-speed, vision-based AI - powers the entire Dojo infrastructure.

SYSTEM EXPANSION: From Cars to Command Platforms

Abeyta says Dojo's true purpose isn't limited to driving.

“It's a national infrastructure brain,” he explains.“It can guide cars, drones, robotics, defense systems - anything that sees and needs to decide instantly.”

Morgan Stanley confirms:

“Dojo applications longer-term can extend beyond the auto industry. It can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models.”

GOVERNMENT ALIGNMENT: Federal Policy Now Supports AI Defense Push

Abeyta points to recent White House actions as proof this is no longer a private-sector project.

“President Trump just signed an executive order called 'Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,'” Abeyta says.

“He wants to accelerate the development of AI because he understands it's a matter of national security.”

The key company helping Musk execute the Dojo architecture is reportedly“expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former hedge fund manager and defense-tech analyst with over 25 years of experience tracking disruptive systems and infrastructure innovation. After overseeing nearly $4 billion in capital, he now leads Breaking Profits, a research platform dedicated to covering artificial intelligence, national strategy, and next-gen autonomous platforms reshaping modern power.

