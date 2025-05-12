Justin P. Oberman Of Airspace Data To Present Airspace Modernization Breakthroughs At Airspace World Global Summit

Airspace Data Logo

With urgency rising, Airspace Data CEO unveils real-time automation driving global airspace modernization for civil and military stakeholders.

- Justin P. Oberman CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In light of the recent midair collision near Reagan National Airport, modernizing civil-military airspace sharing has taken on new urgency for the FAA, Department of Defense, and aviation leaders in each sector. Addressing this head-on, Justin P. Oberman, President & CEO of Airspace Data , will take the stage at Airspace World 2025 in Lisbon to present cutting-edge strategies for safer, smarter civil-military airspace collaboration.Oberman's session, titled“Automation for Civil-Military Airspace Sharing: Unlocking Value for ANSPs, Industry, and Military Services,” will outline how modernization efforts can generate meaningful operational, safety, readiness, financial, and environmental improvements. Airspace Data's platform replaces outdated, manual coordination methods that are still reliant on phone calls and scribbled notes with a real-time, secure, automated approach.“Integrating civil and military airspace safely and efficiently isn't optional anymore. It's essential,” Oberman said.“Our technology improves visibility, lowers controller stress, supports military readiness, and helps reduce costs and emissions.”During a recent test involving the U.S. Air Force, FAA, and major airlines like Southwest and Delta, the platform enabled 4,800 commercial flights to safely access military airspace. The result was more than 120,000 gallons of fuel saved and a significant drop in controller and military workload. At full scale, the technology could help airlines save close to $1 billion every year.Oberman's talk will highlight these results and discuss what's needed to roll out this solution more widely. It aligns with FAA/DoD and European goals and national defense strategies. Backed by senior military leaders, including former Joint Chiefs Chairman Admiral Michael Mullen, the platform's potential is already turning heads at the highest levels.Industry leaders, FAA and European ANSP representatives, and DoD and European military officials attending Airspace World are encouraged to join the session for a firsthand look at how this technology is reshaping airspace management.More details and session info available at: .

