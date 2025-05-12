Ltimindtree Secures $450 Million Multi-Year Deal With Global Agribusiness Leader

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic agreement with a leader in the global agribusiness sector. This is the largest deal in the history of LTIMindtree, valued at $450 million across seven years.

As a part of this deal, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services. This comprehensive suite of future-ready IT services, built on platforms such as SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, as well as proprietary AI frameworks, are aimed at enhancing the client's operational efficiency, scalability, and global growth.

"Securing this large deal marks a pivotal milestone as we transform to an AI-driven business model, helping our clients enhance productivity," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer (Designate) and Whole-Time Director, LTIMindtree . "We are proud to be the trusted partner for one of the world's most respected agribusiness companies.

"Winning this important deal underscores our strength in crafting innovative solutions and delivering with excellence," said Nachiket Deshpande, President - Global AI Services, Strategic Deals, LTIMindtree.

Samir Gosavi , Chief Business Officer – Retail and CPG, LTIMindtree , added,“This win marks a major breakthrough for our consumer services business. Our AI-driven operating model will drive measurable business impact in an industry that's evolving rapidly."

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit .

