Primark Sets Sights On Dubai With Trio Of Flagship Stores

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Primark, the renowned UK-based fashion retailer, is poised to make its debut in Dubai, marking a significant expansion into the Middle East market. The brand plans to open three flagship stores in early 2026, strategically located in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and City Centre Mirdif.

This move is part of a strategic partnership between Primark and Alshaya Group, a leading international retail franchise operator. The collaboration aims to bring Primark's affordable fashion offerings to the Gulf Cooperation Council region, responding to longstanding consumer demand. John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, highlighting the potential to deliver Primark's exceptional in-store experience to shoppers in the region.

Primark's entry into Dubai aligns with the city's broader retail expansion initiatives. Emaar Properties has announced a substantial AED 1.5 billion investment to expand Dubai Mall, introducing 240 new luxury retail and dining options. This development is set to enhance the mall's status as a global shopping destination, which attracted 105 million visitors in 2023.

Similarly, Mall of the Emirates is undergoing a significant transformation. Majid Al Futtaim has committed AED 5 billion to upgrade the mall, adding 100 new stores, a wellness club, a cultural hub, and enhanced entertainment facilities. The expansion aims to solidify the mall's position among the world's most lucrative shopping centers.

City Centre Mirdif, another key location for Primark's upcoming stores, continues to serve as a vital retail hub in Dubai. Owned by Majid Al Futtaim Properties, the mall houses over 430 retail outlets and offers a diverse range of shopping and entertainment experiences.

Primark's planned expansion into Dubai reflects the brand's commitment to global growth and its recognition of the Middle East's burgeoning retail market. With its focus on providing high-quality fashion at accessible prices, Primark is well-positioned to cater to the diverse consumer base in the region.

See also Developers Eye Sukuk Amid Dubai Property Dynamics

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?