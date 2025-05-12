Healthcare Diagnostics Sector Witnessing Significant Growth In Artificial Intelligence Based Technologies - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – May 12, 2025 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming more essential in the medical markets every day, it seems. AI algorithms have demonstrated the capability to analyze vast amounts of medical data, including patient records and genetic information. This efficiency allows healthcare professionals to diagnose conditions more quickly and accurately, leading to better patient outcomes. AI-powered diagnostic tools can detect subtle patterns and indicators of diseases; this offers early detection and further works on early prevention of diseases. AI systems also help in assisting healthcare professionals with valuable tools, all these factors that offer improved diagnosis process act as a driver for the market's growth. A report from MarketsAndMarkets projected that the global AI in medical diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.5%, reaching US$1.71 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$4.72 billion by 2029. The report said:“Government initiatives towards increasing Al-based technologies, access to finance for Al-based startups, big data influx, and growing cross-industry alliances and collaborations are key drivers of this market's growth. Growth in the AI in medical diagnostics market is primarily driven by the growing demand for AI tools, increasing focus on reducing the workload of radiologists, influx of large & complex datasets, funding for AI based startups, and growing cross-industry partnerships & collaborations.” Active healthcare/tech companies active in the markets include: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC).

MarketsAndMarkets continued:“Emerging countries and the increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems are expected to offer growth opportunities in the coming years. The European AI in medical diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 4,719.3 Million by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The diagnostics sector has seen a significant growth in demand for Al-based technologies over time due to their enormous potential in medical image diagnosis. Among the benefits are enhanced imaging triage and clinical decision assistance, quicker diagnostic image analysis, and effective interpretation of the smallest data that radiologists frequently overlook. With the help of these tools, radiologists may concentrate on improving patient care rather than image interpretation. In recent years, North America held the most market share in this industry. The lack of radiologists, the rise in chronic illnesses, improved research on the ethical application of AI in diagnostic tools, and study financing are some of the factors propelling the regional market's expansion.”

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and Ainnova Tech Begin Acquisition Talks Ahead of FDA Pre-Submission Meeting – Avant Technologies, Inc. (“Avant” or the“Company”), and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the companies and their advisors have entered into negotiations for an acquisition to better compete in the rapidly changing global AI-driven healthcare industry.

Six months ago, the two companies formed Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC) to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio, including its Vision AI platform and its versatile retinal cameras. During that time, the two companies completed further due diligence and focused on an opportunity to work together as one company. The Board of Directors and management team of Avant remain fully committed to executing the Company's strategic plan, which is focused on enhancing long-term value. Leadership at Avant expects the negotiations to move forward with an acquisition of Ainnova.

Both Avant and Ainnova agree that the time is now to solidify the relationship and move forward as one entity prior to the Company's pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July for the planned clinical trial of its Vision AI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Vinicio Vargas, Chief Executive Officer at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., said of the negotiations,“We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders, it will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally.

We feel the joint venture has been a success and both companies have worked well together toward a common goal, so we believe that we can be even more successful and use our resources more effectively as one company to further AI in healthcare.”

Currently, AAC has the worldwide licensing rights for Ainnova's technology portfolio. The licensing rights include the U.S., where the FDA regulates drug and medical device development, so both companies expect that an acquisition will unlock growth opportunities and drive sustained performance as both entities plan to interact with the FDA in July for an upcoming clinical trial working even more closely together under one banner.

Vargas continued,“The success of our interactions with the FDA are crucial to our success in the clinic and eventually the success of marketing our technology portfolio in the United States and around the world. Entering the U.S. market will unlock significant commercial potential, and this early engagement with the FDA ensures that we can do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product.” CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

In other developments and happenings in the tech markets recently include:

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, has recently announced the launch of Notetaker, an AI-powered clinical assistant to aid psychiatrists in generating progress notes. Notetaker, which is available in Tempus Hub, ambiently records patient sessions to generate transcripts and clinical notes that can be seamlessly stored in patients' electronic health records.

Notetaker complements Tempus' existing mental health platform designed to support clinicians in delivering personalized care. It joins other precision medicine solutions, including the Tempus nP pharmacogenomic test and PROTM, the company's patient reported outcome solution.

“We are excited to enhance our mental health platform with Notetaker, a tool built by clinicians, for clinicians, and thoughtfully designed to meet the unique demands of psychiatric care,” said Dr. Muneer Ali, Senior Director of Medical Affairs, Neurology and Psychiatry, at Tempus.“Notetaker eases the burden of clinical documentation, helping providers reclaim their time and streamline their workflow so they can focus on what matters most: their patients.”

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, recently announced it has acquired UpLift, an innovative and tech-enabled provider of virtual mental health therapy, psychiatry and medication management services.

The acquisition supports the company's strategy to further enhance its leadership position in virtual mental health, including the ability for consumers served by its BetterHelp segment to access benefits coverage for mental health services. UpLift serves the health plan market and has arrangements covering over 100 million lives, a network of over 1,500 mental health professionals, important capabilities and a talented team.

GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) recently announced an intended expansion of its radiation oncology portfolio as well as the introduction of the new AI-enabled MR Contour DLTM at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) 2025 Congress in Vienna, Austria. The company will also showcase its updated Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT), a software solution that standardizes complex workflows, helping to enable a shorter timeline from diagnosis to treatment and more precise radiation therapy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly ten million deaths per year. However, it is estimated that approximately one-third of these lives could be saved if cancer is detected and treated early GE HealthCare's solutions featured at ESTRO aim to empower healthcare professionals with advanced tools and technologies to deliver more precise care, improve timeliness and efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes.

Renovaro Biosciences Inc., a TechBio leader focused on next-generation diagnostics, drug discovery, and genetically enhanced cancer therapies, recently provided an update regarding its Definitive Agreement with Predictive Oncology Predictive Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) to initiate the previously announced integration of AI/ML platform technologies, core laboratory capabilities and business development efforts in Europe and the United States.

Renovaro entered into a binding agreement merger agreement with Predictive Oncology, Inc. (“POI”) dated January 1, 2025, and supplemented with the Extension Agreement dated February 28, 2025 (collectively, the“Binding Agreements”). On April 3, 2025, Renovaro received an email from POI terminating the merger transaction. Renovaro's position is that POI must comply with the binding obligations thereunder and enter into an exclusive License Agreement as required in each of the Binding Agreements. Renovaro notes that POI is in breach of the Binding Agreements and has caused substantial damage to Renovaro for which it will seek redress. Failure to enter into an exclusive License Agreement on the terms set forth in the Binding Agreement on or before April 10, 2025, will cause Renovaro to seek all its legal remedies to recover all its damages and/or seek additional remedies to fully redress the breaches.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at , we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates:

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News:

Follow us on Linkedin:

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia and MarketNewsUpdates, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Avant Technologies, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... – +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group