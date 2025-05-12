Fulton Education Foundation Announces Investment To Ignite STEM Innovation In East Point Schools

Leaders from Microsoft and the Fulton Education Foundation present a $275,000 grant to Fulton County Schools to expand STEM education in East Point.

Grant to expand career pathways, empower educators, and inspire the next generation of tech talent

EAST POINT, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fulton Education Foundation announced a $275,000 grant to Fulton County Schools, marking a transformative new chapter for STEM education and community advancement in East Point. Funded through Microsoft's contribution to the Foundation, the grant will expand access to high demand learning opportunities, introduce students and adults to emerging technology fields, and deepen connections between schools, families, and the local economy.

"This is a bold step toward preparing our young people and their families for the future," said East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham. "We are grateful for the investment in our students, our schools, and our city from the collaboration between the Fulton Education Foundation and Microsoft. This effort strengthens East Point's position as a hub for innovation, talent, and opportunity."

The contribution will impact more than 1,200 students and 140 adults through immersive programming that uses the intersection of esports, gaming, music, fashion, and digital design to ignite interest and deepen engagement in technology and STEM learning. By connecting these industries to artificial intelligence and environmental science, the initiative aims to make learning more accessible and inspiring.

Targeted schools include Tri-Cities High School , Paul D. West and Woodland Middle Schools , Asa G. Hilliard , Brookview , Conley Hills , and Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary Schools -all located in East Point and home to the new Microsoft datacenter campus.

"This grant is not just about dollars, it's about unlocking potential and expanding access to meaningful opportunities for students and families," said Graham Huff, Executive Director of Fulton Education Foundation. "Together with Fulton County Schools and our community partners, we're building a model that prepares learners of all ages for success in a tech-driven economy."

One of the first program activations took place on May 9, when nonprofit organization Plantlanta State University teamed up with Asa G. Hilliard Elementary School and the Fulton County Schools' Mobile Learning Experience for a full day of hands-on environmental STEM learning.

The year-long program, developed in collaboration with the City of East Point, Fulton County Schools, and several community partners, features hands-on STEM programming for students, professional development opportunities for educators, and digital skills training for adults. As the effort advances, programming will expand across additional schools and throughout the East Point community, creating a lasting impact for learners of all ages.

"We are deeply appreciative of the Fulton Education Foundation's continued support of our students," said Dr. Mike Looney, Superintendent of Fulton County Schools. "This investment will help us create transformative learning experiences for students, empower our educators with cutting-edge professional development, and provide real-world exposure to high-demand career fields."

Microsoft, whose contribution made this initiative possible, emphasized the importance of creating inclusive opportunities that prepare communities for the future.

"As part of our Microsoft Datacenter Community Pledge, we believe that companies that can do more, should. We are dedicated to creating pathways where people of all ages not only discover innovation but feel empowered to lead it," said Chris Sander, General Manager, Datacenter Land Development, Microsoft. "By supporting STEM education, we aim to inspire learners, expand opportunities, and spark innovation that benefits people and the planet."

For more information about the grant or to get involved, please contact Graham Huff at [email protected] .

Click here to view the photo gallery.

About Fulton Education Foundation

The Fulton Education Foundation (FEF) is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting more than 87,000 students across 104 Fulton County schools, with a focus on those who are disadvantaged or underserved. FEF invests in innovative programs that prepare students for success in college, career, and life, while also supporting the educators and families who make that success possible.

Learn more at fultoneducationfoundation .

