Dasseti Partners With Invest Europe To Streamline ESG Data Collection For Private Markets

The collaboration allows LPs to collect portfolio company-level ESG data from GPs in a structured, harmonized format aligned with Invest Europe's ESG framework

- Billy CotterLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dasseti , the global provider of digital due diligence and ESG data solutions for the investment industry, has announced a partnership with Invest Europe , the association representing Europe's private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure sectors, as well as their investors.The collaboration enables LPs using Dasseti's platform, Harvest by Dasseti , to collect portfolio company-level ESG data from GPs in a structured, harmonized format aligned with Invest Europe's industry-leading ESG reporting framework. This partnership reinforces both organisations' shared commitment to improving transparency, efficiency, and standardization in private markets ESG reporting.Through Dasseti's unique Holdings Module, GPs can seamlessly upload portfolio holdings into a standardized tabular format within the platform.Leveraging Dasseti's unique AI capabilities, GPs can scrape information from existing documents and reuse data across multiple investor requests, reducing administrative burdens and enabling more consistent, comparable reporting across funds and assets.All key data points, at the GP, fund, and portfolio company levels, are accessible within the platform, with flexibility for LPs or GPs to define reporting granularity. In addition, users can export data directly into the Invest Europe template format, ensuring compatibility and simplifying onward submission to the European Data Cooperative (EDC), subject to appropriate permissions.Client BenefitsThrough this partnership, Dasseti's LP clients will benefit from significantly enhanced data quality, consistency, and comparability across their private market portfolios. By receiving ESG data in a harmonised format aligned with the Invest Europe template, LPs can:.Simplify data aggregation and analysis across multiple managers and strategies..Accelerate internal reporting cycles for ESG disclosures, stakeholder communications, and regulatory requirements..Benchmark portfolio company ESG performance more effectively using a standardized dataset..Reduce the need for bespoke data requests and follow-up clarifications, minimising administrative friction between LPs and GPs.At the same time, Dasseti's GP users will gain:.The ability to respond to multiple LP ESG data requests through a single, standardised submission, thereby reducing the overall reporting burden..Opportunities to reuse existing information, limiting manual data entry and improving reporting efficiency..A means to demonstrate alignment with leading industry standards, enhancing transparency credentials with current and prospective investors..The option to facilitate data sharing to the European Data Cooperative (EDC), where consented, positioning themselves in line with emerging best practices for ESG transparency in private markets.This collaboration ensures that both LPs and GPs using Dasseti's platform can operate with greater confidence, operational efficiency, and compliance alignment, at a time when ESG scrutiny and regulatory expectations across private equity and venture capital sectors are intensifying.Billy Cotter, Head of ESG and Solution Specialists at Dasseti, commented:"The Invest Europe partnership builds further on Dasseti's commitment to making the sustainability data collection and submission process as easy as possible for the thousands of GPs responding to data requests on our platform. As more and more of our LP clients utilise the Invest Europe template for data collection, this partnership underlines our commitment to continuously improve and adapt to changing client requirements. Maximising limited resources to attain maximum output is key to our ongoing mission. Combining direct partnerships with frameworks like Invest Europe and our suite of AI-enabled tools further builds on our commitment to enhance efficiencies and access to data for clients and managers responding through our platform."This development forms part of Dasseti's broader strategy to deliver AI-powered, forward-looking solutions that help institutional investors and managers meet regulatory, sustainability, and operational due diligence requirements.For more information about Dasseti's ESG and data collection solutions, please visit esg-and-diversity-collect

