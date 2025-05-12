My Carpet Cleaning Expands Carpet Cleaning Operations In Clarendon Hills, IL And Greater Chicago Area

My Carpet Cleaning expands operations to Clarendon Hills, IL enhancing service reach and capacity across the Greater Chicago area.

- - Alex V, President of My Carpet CleaningCLARENDON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- My Carpet Cleaning , a professional rug and carpet cleaning service provider with a growing footprint in the Midwest, has announced the expansion of its operations to Clarendon Hills and the surrounding Greater Chicago area. The move represents a strategic step in the company's continued efforts to meet increasing demand for residential and commercial cleaning services across key metropolitan and suburban markets.The expansion introduces an array of updated service offerings designed to accommodate the specific carpet, rug, and upholstery cleaning needs of homeowners, property managers, and businesses in Clarendon Hills and neighboring communities. With this development, My Carpet Cleaning now operates a larger fleet of service vehicles, has added new equipment capabilities, and has grown its team of certified technicians to manage the increase in operational scope.According to company officials, the decision to expand came after a period of consistent year-over-year growth and increased customer inquiries from communities west of Chicago. Clarendon Hills, known for its residential neighborhoods and historic homes, presented a unique opportunity to offer specialized cleaning services aimed at preserving the quality and longevity of fine rugs and carpets.“Our team has been closely monitoring the needs of the western suburbs, and Clarendon Hills stood out as a community where our services could make a measurable impact,” said Alex V., Owner of My Carpet Cleaning.“As more property owners seek out environmentally responsible, technician-certified carpet and rug cleaning, this expansion aligns with our mission to deliver consistent, high-quality service across all client segments.”The expansion comes as part of a broader plan to strengthen service availability throughout Cook and DuPage counties. The company's new Clarendon Hills service hub will provide a centralized base for dispatch operations, helping to reduce response times and streamline appointment availability. The new facility is also equipped with advanced cleaning technology, including low-moisture systems and fiber-specific treatment tools that support modern sustainability goals in the cleaning industry.My Carpet Cleaning emphasized that each member of its service team continues to receive training in accordance with Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) standards. This ensures that carpet cleaners are prepared to manage a range of textiles and cleaning challenges, including high-traffic commercial areas, delicate Oriental rugs, and allergen-sensitive residential environments.“Expanding to Clarendon Hills isn't just about growth; it's about precision in service delivery,” added Alex V.“We recognize that rugs and carpets are an investment for many clients. Our goal is to bring professional-grade care to those investments through thorough, safe, and reliable cleaning processes.”In addition to standard carpet cleaning, the company provides services for area rugs, tile and grout, upholstery, pet stain treatment, and odor removal. With the new expansion, clients in Clarendon Hills will also have access to specialized pickup and delivery for off-site rug treatments, particularly for heirloom and handmade pieces requiring intensive care.Local real estate professionals and property managers have expressed interest in the operational expansion, noting the potential benefits for rental property turnover and staging preparation. With an emphasis on thoroughness and technician accountability, My Carpet Cleaning aims to become a resource for facility managers seeking high standards of cleanliness and maintenance efficiency.The expansion also supports regional job growth. The Clarendon Hills service hub is expected to add over a dozen full-time positions in the coming months, including field technicians, customer support specialists, and logistics coordinators. New hires will undergo a structured onboarding and certification process, including training on eco-safe detergents and post-cleaning air quality assurance methods.The carpet cleaning industry in the U.S. has seen steady demand due to growing awareness of indoor air quality and the importance of routine deep cleaning in residential and commercial spaces. Industry analysts project continued market expansion in metropolitan regions where consumer education, green practices, and textile preservation are key concerns. My Carpet Cleaning's investment in Clarendon Hills positions the company to serve this market while supporting long-term environmental and operational sustainability.The company has also confirmed plans to expand its scheduling system to accommodate the anticipated increase in service requests. Digital booking enhancements will be rolled out in phases to provide clients with more flexible appointment options and real-time updates on technician availability.As My Carpet Cleaning enters this new phase of growth, the company reaffirms its commitment to delivering service that meets the evolving needs of both legacy clients and first-time customers. With this geographic expansion, the organization aims to set a benchmark for consistent, ethical, and responsive carpet and rug care across the Chicago metropolitan area.About My Carpet CleaningMy Carpet Cleaning is a regional service provider specializing in the cleaning and maintenance of carpets, area rugs, and upholstery. With a focus on quality workmanship, certified training, and environmentally mindful practices, the company serves both residential and commercial clients throughout the Midwest. Services are performed by trained technicians using advanced cleaning systems tailored to the needs of various materials and fabric types.For more information about service areas or to inquire about technician training and employment opportunities, contact:Media Contact:Name: Alex VEmail: ...Organization: My Carpet CleaningAddress: 223 Burlington Ave Ste 2C, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514Phone: +16308227133Website:

