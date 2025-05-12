Deck Doc Adds Expanded Ipe Wood Offerings Amid Rising Demand For Long-Lasting Deck Solutions

Deck Doc expands Ipe wood inventory to meet rising demand for durable, low-maintenance decking materials in residential and commercial projects.

- - George Dimitrov, Owner of Deck DocCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Deck Doc, a Chicago-based deck restoration and construction company, has announced an expanded product offering focused on Ipe wood, in response to increasing demand for high-performance, long-lasting decking material among residential and commercial property owners. The update comes as durable hardwood solutions continue to gain traction in the outdoor construction sector, particularly in regions with wide seasonal temperature shifts and high exposure to moisture.The company's expanded inventory now includes a wider range of Ipe wood sizes, finishes, and installation formats, intended to support a broader spectrum of architectural and aesthetic applications. The move reflects growing consumer and contractor interest in tropical hardwood decking as a reliable alternative to composite and pressure-treated materials, especially in projects where longevity and minimal maintenance are key concerns.“Ipe continues to distinguish itself in both appearance and performance,” said George Dimitrov, Owner of Deck Doc.“Its natural resistance to decay, warping, and insect damage makes it an ideal choice for clients seeking a durable, low-intervention solution.”Ipe decking , also referred to as Brazilian Walnut, is known for its exceptional hardness, density, and resistance to environmental stressors. These qualities make it especially suitable for the Midwest's variable climate, where freeze-thaw cycles and UV exposure can degrade other materials over time. With proper installation and care, an Ipe deck can remain structurally sound and visually appealing for decades.Deck Doc reports that requests for Ipe installations have increased steadily over the past three years, with clients frequently citing the material's lifespan, non-slip texture, and low chemical treatment needs as key decision-making factors. While traditionally used in luxury residential builds and high-traffic commercial applications, Ipe is increasingly appearing in mid-range home improvement projects as well, due in part to its expanding availability and greater familiarity among general contractors.The updated Ipe offerings include pre-grooved, tongue-and-groove, and square edge board profiles, along with a selection of natural oil finishes designed to preserve the wood's rich brown coloration. Clients may also opt for unfinished Ipe, which naturally weathers to a silver-gray patina over time. These options allow for greater design flexibility while accommodating different levels of maintenance preference.“Property owners are beginning to evaluate decking materials with the same attention they give to roofing or siding systems,” George Dimitrov added.“They're thinking in terms of decades, not just seasons, and Ipe aligns with that long-term mindset.”Beyond aesthetics and durability, Ipe wood is also valued for its fire resistance, meeting Class A flame spread ratings, which is the highest rating available for wood-based materials. This feature is increasingly relevant as municipalities revise fire codes and outdoor living areas become more integrated with indoor environments.Deck Doc has integrated Ipe into a variety of recent projects, including rooftop terraces, backyard patios, multi-tier decks, and elevated platforms. In commercial settings, Ipe has been selected for restaurant patios, boardwalks, and hospitality venues due to its ability to withstand heavy foot traffic and fluctuating weather conditions without significant degradation.Despite its benefits, Ipe wood requires specialized tools and techniques during installation, due to its density and natural oil content. The company has updated its technician training protocols to reflect these requirements, ensuring each installation meets industry best practices for fastening, spacing, and acclimation.Proper ventilation and pre-drilling are critical steps in the construction process. Additionally, the use of stainless steel hardware and compatible sealants is necessary to prevent discoloration and structural compromise over time. Deck Doc's installation teams are trained to manage these variables, providing a consistent and code-compliant finished product.In support of sustainable sourcing practices, the company has confirmed that all new Ipe stock is sourced from suppliers that comply with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) or equivalent certification programs. Ethical sourcing remains a priority as public and industry scrutiny of tropical hardwood harvesting practices continues to increase.“Clients want assurance that the beauty and performance of their decking material do not come at the expense of environmental integrity,” said George Dimitrov.“We have made responsible sourcing a non-negotiable part of our procurement policy.”Industry-wide, the demand for natural hardwood decking has remained steady even as composite and synthetic alternatives continue to evolve. Market research indicates that while composites appeal to some homeowners for ease of installation and color variety, a significant portion of clients continue to favor natural hardwoods for their tactile appeal, proven durability, and minimal synthetic content.According to data from the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA), interest in wood decking materials-particularly hardwoods like Ipe-has seen a resurgence among architects and builders focused on longevity and structural integrity. This trend is especially notable in projects where long-term lifecycle value is a higher priority than initial cost.Deck Doc's expanded Ipe offerings coincide with the beginning of the peak outdoor construction season in the Chicago area. The company has adjusted its supply chain partnerships and scheduling systems to accommodate the increased volume and ensure project timelines remain on track.Additionally, Deck Doc continues to educate both clients and builders on the nuances of Ipe wood care, including proper sealing, annual cleaning protocols, and UV protection options. While Ipe is known for its low-maintenance characteristics, periodic attention can significantly extend its visual appeal and performance lifespan.As more property owners seek durable and visually distinctive outdoor building materials, Ipe wood is expected to play a growing role in shaping the region's decking landscape. Deck Doc's investment in expanded Ipe offerings reflects a broader shift in material preference that favors resilience, sustainability, and long-term value.About Deck DocDeck Doc is a Chicago-based company specializing in deck restoration, construction, and custom design services. With a focus on quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and environmentally responsible practices, Deck Doc serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Chicago area. The company's services include new deck construction, refinishing, sealing, repairs, and structural assessments across a wide range of wood and composite materials.For additional information on material specifications or project consultations, contact:Media Contact:George DimitrovPresidentDeck Doc - Chicago+18479799299...

George Dimitrov

Chicago Deck Doc

+1 847-979-9299

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.