- Tom Larsen, CEO / 6666 Grit & GloryNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, AMERICAN COUNTRY NETWORK premieres“Grit and Glory,” the debut video from 6666 Grit & Glory official flagship artists and brand ambassadors Chip Oliphant, Jason Allen and Susan Hickman.The clip opens to overcast skies hovering over a landscape dominated by dirt roads and winter bare trees as a DJI Drone and Canon C 70 capture the somber mood. As a cowboy lights a bonfire, the singers - with guitars in hand – break like a bolt of lightning and immediately energize the atmosphere. As the sun slowly rises, the action moves to the barn where horses are curried and tacked and then trailered for what promises to be a long day in the saddle. The actors walk with purpose – and the cowboys ride. Surrounded by cattle and an endless horizon, the lyrics reflect on a challenging way of life.Get knocked down, get up againDo anything it takes to winIn the end, it's sink or swimYou get out what you put in . . .Destiny is the product of your journeySo, what's your story?Mine is Grit and GloryGrit and Glory (D.C. Oliphant)Tom Larsen, CEO / 6666 Grit & Glory notes,“We recruited Chip in 2023 to be part of our 6666 Grit & Glory Artist Showcase to create an authentic sound for our brand. Chip, Jason and Susan have exceeded our wildest expectations by bringing that vision to life with this song and video.”“Grit and Glory” was inspired by the rich heritage of the Four Sixes Ranch, one of the most storied and respected ranches in Texas history. The 6666 brand has featured prominently in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ shows Yellowstone and Landman.“Grit and Glory” captures the essence of determination, resilience, and the highs and lows of life's journey. Produced and directed by Darwin Macon, the video was filmed at the historic R-C Ranch (time constraints prohibited filming at the 6666) and at The Dirty South (Angleton, TX).The “Grit and Glory” single (Edgewater Music Group), written by Oliphant, was released in late January and is still resonating at Texas radio.“I was inspired to create a song that exemplified the character of the legendary Four Sixes Ranch in Guthrie, TX, owned by Taylor Sheridan,” Chip recalls.“For me, the song is not only a tribute to the Ranch, but an homage to the cowboy ethos.” It is a powerful soundtrack to life's journey, where every challenge faced is met with the relentless drive to push forward.ABOUT 6666 Grit & Glory Official Flagship ArtistsJASON ALLEN ( )Jason Allen is a Texas Country singer/songwriter/guitarist. He's enjoyed two #1 hit singles on the Texas charts, released more than 10 Top Ten singles, and seven albums to date, writing the majority of his own music. Allen's newest single, "Cowboy Crazy," is from his upcoming 8th studio album and is at radio now. Allen was named Texas CMA's 2021 Country Christian Artist of the Year following the release of "When Prayers Go Up" from his Gospel album.SUSAN HICKMAN ( )Determination and passion are the brushstrokes that color the canvas of Hickman's life, infusing her music with a vibrancy that fans instantly recognize. She was named to CMA Close Up's "Who New To Watch In 2010” list. Her energy, can-do attitude, and relatable music have allowed her to captivate audiences alongside renowned acts Gary Allan, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Shenandoah, Easton Corbin, Dean Dillon, Robert Earl Keen, Daryle Singletary and many more. Susan has entertained audiences across the globe: CMA Music Festival, The Country Music Messe in Berlin, Germany and France's 23rd Annual Country Rendez-Vous Festival. She was named Texas CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015. Previous critically acclaimed albums, SUSAN HICKMAN and LOUDER THAN WORDS, Vol 1, garnered attention from top media outlets American Songwriter, Country Weekly, Country Music People Magazine and Dreamwest. She appeared on Season 27 of The Voice earlier this year.CHIP OLIPHANT ( )Chip Oliphant is a singer/songwriter, music producer, recording and performing artist based out of Houston, TX. His original music blends traditional genres such as Country, Blues/Rock, Soul, Bluegrass and Texas Swing to create his own unique, niche sound. With over 16 years of playing music professionally, he has shared the stage with a plethora of legends in the music industry. He is also the songwriter, collaborator and creator of the Four Sixes Grit & Glory brand's official anthem, entitled“Grit and Glory.”

