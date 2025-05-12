Karli Health Institute Unveils New Brand, Evolving From Karli Center To Reflect Its Expanding Medical Mission And Vision

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The rebrand highlights a deeper focus on personalized regenerative care, innovative approaches, and a growing team of medical professionals in Miami.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karli Health Institute , formerly known as Karli Center, has officially rebranded to reflect its evolution into a premier medical destination for regenerative and advanced longevity treatments. The change underscores the organization's commitment to advancing personalized, science-backed therapies led by a team of seasoned medical professionals.Founded by Dr. David Karli, a pioneer in orthobiologic procedures, Karli Health Institute is at the forefront of regenerative medicine. Dr. Karli has been advancing the field with innovative approaches that have drawn patients from around the globe for decades. With over 20 years in regenerative medicine, Dr. Karli is deeply grateful that patients from around the world continue to seek his care-even after relocating his long-established practice from Vail, CO to Miami, FL practice is a leader in the field because of Dr. Karli's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cellular and biologic therapy .Karli Health specializes in personalized, autologous-based treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and Bone Marrow Concentrate (BMC) therapy . These therapies are applied to orthopedic conditions, aesthetics, sexual function and hair restoration and are integrated with functional and precision medicine health optimization protocols.Joining Dr. Karli is Carolina Montes, RN, who brings over 15 years of surgical and aesthetic experience to lead the Medical Aesthetics program. Karli Health also offers complementary therapies, including red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen, bio marker and genomic analysis, supplement and hormone optimization.The new brand identity is more than cosmetic–it represents a strategic shift in how the practice communicates its values. At its core, Karli Health emphasizes a patient-first approach that blends clinical excellence with personalized care and hospitality. Their upscale Miami facility fosters an environment that promotes healing, optimism, and wellness.This transition to Karli Health Institute aligns with a mission to provide high-quality regenerative treatments rooted in evidence-based practices and supported by decades of experience in cellular biology, orthopedic care, and medical innovation.About Karli Health Institute:Karli Health Institute is a leading regenerative medicine clinic based in Miami, Florida. Dr. David Karli founded the facility, which offers advanced, personalized treatments that include PRP and BMC therapies, medical aesthetics, hormone optimization, and age management. Karli Health focuses on integrating luxury with clinical care and delivers patient-centric therapies to national and international clients. The practice is driven by a team of expert medical professionals and is known for combining scientific rigor with a compassionate and holistic treatment philosophy. Karli Health continues to redefine what's possible in modern regenerative healthcare.

