Moore Law Encourages Quantum Computing, Inc. Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located in New York City on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT ) - Please only contact if shares acquired before March 30, 2020

QCI is an American company that purportedly utilizes non-linear quantum optics to deliver quantum products for high-performance computing applications. The Company has a history of reinventing its business to align with shifting popular trends in the technology industry.

On November 27, 2024, Iceberg Research (published a report alleging that QCI's press releases concerning its TFLN foundry, as well as purchase orders for the Company's TFLN chips, were a sham. In support of these allegations, Iceberg cited communications with a university professor who had ordered the Company's TFLN chips, photos of the address at which the Company's purported TFLN foundry was located per QCI's website-which showed only what appeared to be an office building-and communications with ASU Research Park building management.

On January 16, 2025, Capybara Research published a report alleging that Quantum Computing has overstated its ties to NASA, fabricated revenues through related-party transactions, and misrepresented a manufacturing facility that Capybara claims is merely a small R&D lab as a fully operational foundry.

On this news, Quantum Computing's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 14.89%, over the following two trading sessions. Year to date Quantum Computing stock is down approximately 68%.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff contingency litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, corporate waste, and other misconduct. There is no cost to you ever.

We pride ourselves on 24/7 availability, same day email responses, and constant case updates.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]



SOURCE Moore Law PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED