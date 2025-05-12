Envision Announces Strategic Collaboration With Brazil To Power Green Oil Strategy With Net-Zero Industrial Park

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Envision will develop Latin America's first Net-Zero Industrial Park in Brazil. Anchored by the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the park will establish a complete green fuel value chain while advancing the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia. By leveraging Envision's renewable energy systems, the park aims to establish a "green oil" ecosystem and accelerate Brazil's green industrial transition.

Lei Zhang, Chairman of Envision, said: "Brazil is crucial to the global green transition of human society. It is poised to become the world's most significant green oil production hub, as it possesses both abundant biomass and renewable electricity needed for green oil production. Envision is driving the advancement of cost competitiveness of green oil through technological innovation. Leveraging our pioneering Net-Zero Industrial Park model, we have built the world's largest and most cost-effective green hydrogen and ammonia project in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia. We are committed to putting the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind into action, leveraging China's new energy innovations to bring a new global prosperity."

As the inventor of the Net-Zero Industrial Park model, Envision's first-of-its-kind park, developed in partnership with the city of Ordos, has been recognized for several consecutive years as a leading example in the World Transitioning Industrial Clusters Report released by World Economic Forum. Building on this success, Envision is now scaling the model across diverse regions, including Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, and Spain, tailoring each park to local resources and industrial strengths.

