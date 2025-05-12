Quantum Capital Group Appoints Dwight Scott As Executive Vice Chairman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished Investor to Support Firm's Strategic Leadership and Investments Across Strategies

HOUSTON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”) today announced the appointment of D. Dwight Scott, an experienced and skilled leader and investor whose career spans decades across both the energy and credit markets, as Executive Vice Chairman, effective July 1, 2025. In this role, Mr. Scott will work closely with the Quantum leadership team and partners to help guide the firm's overall strategic direction and oversee investments across its private equity, structured capital, and private credit platforms, all of which are focused on the energy industry.

Mr. Scott brings over 35 years of energy and energy infrastructure investment experience, leadership, and business-building expertise to Quantum. Most recently, he helped build Blackstone's credit unit into one of the largest credit businesses in the world, serving both as Global Head of Blackstone Credit and subsequently Chairman of Blackstone's combined Credit and Insurance unit. While at Blackstone Credit, he started the firm's energy debt business in 2005 and ran that business until being named president of Blackstone Credit in 2017. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer of El Paso Corporation, a provider of natural gas and energy products across North America and then-owner of the continent's largest natural gas pipeline system, helping guide the company through a complex restructuring process. He began his career in energy investment banking, ultimately serving as a Managing Director at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

“Dwight is an iconic and visionary investor and business leader with deep roots in the energy industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Quantum team,” said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum.“Over the course of his long career, Dwight has established a record of consistently delivering strong returns for investors by identifying great energy and infrastructure businesses and providing both capital and expertise to help them succeed in complex markets and across economic and commodity cycles. In this newly created role, I am confident his expertise and alignment with our vision will position Quantum to be better investors and partners – unlocking new opportunities to create value for our limited partners.”

“At Quantum, our ability to be both a flexible capital solutions provider and a value-added resource has made us the partner of choice for many energy businesses and management teams, shaping the future of what energy excellence looks like,” said Ajay Khurana, President of Quantum.“Dwight's perspective will be an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to thoughtfully enhance our capabilities and offerings to meet the needs of our partner companies and the scale of the opportunity in today's market.”

“I have watched with great respect over the years as Wil, Ajay, and the Quantum team have built a market-leading firm that has been a great partner to management teams and an exceptional steward of its clients' capital in many different commodity and growth environments. I am thrilled to be part of the team and excited to return to my energy roots in Houston,” said Mr. Scott.“The energy industry, which is one of the most important in the world and filled with interesting and entrepreneurial businesses, requires both capital and creativity to succeed. I believe the next decade will be a time of tremendous investment opportunity, and Quantum's experience, relationships, capital flexibility, and structuring capability position the firm exceptionally well for this exciting period.”

In October 2024, Quantum announced it had raised more than $10 billion in capital commitments to support its investments across the entire energy value chain, including in oil and gas, midstream, thermal and renewable power generation, energy infrastructure, and the energy transition.

About Quantum Capital Group

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $30 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit .

Contacts

Media

Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449