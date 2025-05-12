Rescom Designs Launches New Website To Better Serve South Carolina Homeowners

ResCom Designs Logo

- Kyle Huggins, owner of ResCom Designs - South CarolinaNORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ResCom Designs - South Carolina , a trusted provider of custom window treatments, has launched a new website to better support homeowners, designers, and commercial clients in South Carolina. Known for delivering exceptional craftsmanship and building long-term relationships, ResCom Designs has grown through client referrals and word of mouth.Created in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), the redesigned site makes it easier to browse ResCom's wide range of services , including custom drapery, shades, blinds, window films, fittings, just to name a few.ResCom Designs is proud to be a Somfy Platinum Dealer, offering advanced window treatment motorization and automation solutions for those embracing smart home living. Whether it's automated roller shades, remote-controlled drapery, or app-based control systems, ResCom helps its clients enjoy seamless convenience, energy savings, and a more comfortable home. Their motorization solutions are ideal for modern lifestyles and are compatible with leading smart home platforms.With intuitive navigation, the site allows South Carolina homeowners and business owners to see what's available in their area and request personalized quotes or consultations .Beyond showcasing products and services, the new website is a resource hub for homeowners and designers. Visitors can find expert tips, ideas for integrating soft furnishings into different spaces, and practical guidance for selecting the right window treatments for light control, energy efficiency, and aesthetics. The blog section provides insights drawn from real projects, offering inspiration and education in equal measure.What sets ResCom Designs apart is its dual role as a full-service workroom and installation partner, helping clients easily move from concept to completion.“From the initial consultation to final installation, we take pride in offering hands-on service every step of the way,” Kyle adds.Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is a digital marketing agency with deep expertise in the window treatment industry. Known for helping companies attract more qualified leads and convert them into bookings, WTMP offers proven strategies tailored to businesses like ResCom Designs.“The website is designed not just to attract traffic, but to help customers understand their options and feel genuinely supported,” says WTMP CEO William Hanke.“It reflects the heart of what ResCom Designs is about-custom solutions backed by quality and care.”To explore the new website or schedule a consultation, visit .For window treatment professionals looking to grow online and generate more leads, visit wtmarketingpros or call (314) 470-1180.

Kyle Huggins

ResCom Designs - South Carolina

+1 (843) 405-8505

email us here

