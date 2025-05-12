United Imaging Expands Its U.S. Portfolio With The FDA Clearance Of The Uangio® AVIVA For Interventional X-Ray

uAngio AVIVA features the industry's first intelligent voice-assist system, helping medical staff use voice commands and stay focused on their procedures.

HOUSTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global manufacturer of modern medical imaging technology, announces that its first Interventional X-ray system is now FDA cleared. uAngio AVIVA is an intuitively bionic ceiling-mounted system that uses intelligent robotics, voice control, vision and imaging to serve as a critically important assistant to clinical staff in the interventional suite.

"Our goal is to allow the staff's focus to remain on the patient," commented Edgar Alvarez, Vice President of the X-ray portfolio in the U.S. "We hone in on that by giving them an intuitive user experience, streamlined workflows, and fantastic image quality at low dose."

Specifically, the uAngio AVIVA offers the following:

Focus on what Matters – Intelligent Voice Assist and 3D Vision

An industry first, the intelligent system enables hands free image review and movement assistance allowing clinical staff the ability to focus on the patient during procedures in the interventional suite.

Clinical Flexibility Redefined – 8-Axis Robotics

The 8-axis ceiling-mounted robotic system offers exceptional flexibility, allowing full lab coverage, easy tableside access while navigating the complexity of medical equipment in the interventional site.

Imaging Insights Without Compromise

The uVERA IQ intelligent imaging technology leverages United Imaging's proprietary AI algorithms to obtain high-quality images at low dose for interventional radiology, neuro interventions, and interventional cardiology procedures.

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., CEO of United Imaging Healthcare North America, said the core innovations in this system were built with both employees and customers. "Our employee's voices across America trained the system's voice commands, and our customers gave us the insights we needed to shape this innovative system. It is exciting to continue bringing industry firsts to healthcare. And, as with all the technology we offer, we are bringing it to market with All-in Configurations®, Software Upgrades for LifeTM, and the other groundbreaking business models we've invented to make it simpler and more cost transparent for healthcare providers to purchase."

The uAngio AVIVA can soon be explored alongside other products in all of United Imaging's imaging modalities at the company's recently expanded Houston headquarters.

ABOUT UNITED IMAGING

At United Imaging, we develop and produce advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for AllTM, we help drive industry progress and bold change.

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

