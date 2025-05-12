Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Information Regarding Transactions Executed Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Program (Outside The Liquidity Agreement)


2025-05-12 12:01:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ayvens reports share buyback transactions executed on 7 May 2025 under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures.

The transactions are part of the share buyback program authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 14 May 2024, a description of which is accessible on Ayvens website.

The share buyback transactions ended on 7 May 2025.

The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane was temporarily suspended throughout the buyback period.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Purchase of AYVENS SA shares on 07 May 2025
Aggregated view
Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code)
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2025 FR0013258662 29 179 9.03170 XPAR
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2025 FR0013258662 17 500 9.02991 DXE
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2025 FR0013258662 3 100 9.03364 TQE
AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2025 FR0013258662 2 600 9.03043 AQE

About Ayvens
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens.com

Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...

Attachment

  • 2025 05 11 Share buyback PR

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109538212

