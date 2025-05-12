403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPN Reports On Progress Of € 250M Share Buyback
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KPN has repurchased 5,499,978 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 5 May to 9 May 2025. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.08 per share for a total consideration of € 22.5m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 25 February 2025 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders. The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 9 May 2025 is 29,689,843 for a total consideration of €
Royal KPN N.V.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website .
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
12/05/2025
KPN-SBB
Attachment
-
KPN reports on progress of EUR 250m share buyback
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment