UMH PROPERTIES, INC. PUBLISHES ITS 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced today that it has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. It is now available on the Company's website at .

Aaron Potter, Vice President of Sustainability and Urban Development, commented,“UMH's approach to sustainability is grounded in our long-standing commitment to providing safe, high-quality, and affordable housing. We believe that strong communities are built through responsible management, thoughtful environmental practices, and a focus on long-term value creation. From enhancing resource efficiency to fostering vibrant neighborhoods, our efforts are designed to positively impact the lives of our residents, employees, and stakeholders. We continue to strengthen our operations through transparency, accountability, and a culture of continuous improvement. Our latest Sustainability Report reflects this ongoing commitment and outlines the progress we've made in building a resilient and responsible future.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 141 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,500 developed homesites, of which 10,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 141 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062



# # # # #