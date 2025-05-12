Hole-In-One Media Inc., Makers Of Reelgolf®, Awarded 15Th U.S. Patent For Video Technology Use At All Sporting Events And Athletic Facilities

The technology has also been issued a patent in Japan, extending the company's global footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hole-in-One Media Inc. (HIO Media), the creators of the on-course video system ReelGOLF ®, announced today it has been awarded its 15th U.S. patent for its AI-enabled autonomous video recording and editing technology. This most recent patent grants HIO Media the rights to use its technology at any sporting event or athletic facility, expanding its capabilities well beyond the golf world. The technology can be leveraged to record, splice, and produce video footage for individual athletes during sporting events, games, and practices, sending the final reel to any location within seconds of recording.

Until now, the technology (known as ReelGOLF) has been used exclusively on golf courses to record players' shots, sending them PGA-quality video to their phones within minutes of them playing the hole (complete with their names, course logo, and shot tracing). ReelGOLF is currently available at multiple courses, including The Hay at Pebble Beach, a Tiger Woods and TGR Design course; Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge, a TGR Design course; Carter Plantation, a David Toms Design course; Old Corkscrew Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Design course. ReelGOLF is also coming soon to several courses in Ireland and Scotland

Since its first patent was issued in 2021, HIO Media has continued to innovate and raise the bar as a leader in AI-enabled videography technology



Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Golf Course (11551451)

Autonomous Activity Monitoring System And Method (11003914)

Autonomous Golf Competition Systems And Methods (11601623) Systems And Methods For Automatically Recording And Providing Video At A Ski Resort (12008809)

The creator behind the technology is Kevin Imes , founder and CEO of HIO Media. He holds an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, also from UT. A prolific inventor, Imes holds more than 100 U.S. and international patents across a range of industries, including smartphones, mobile music, IoT, digital imaging, alternative energy, AI videography, golf, and now recreational and winter sports.

"We initially chose golf as our first market to introduce our AI videography technology, but our product roadmap has always included expanding into other sports, downhill skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports," said Imes. "With our latest patent, we now have the ability to extend this technology to any player sport, enabling the production of near real-time footage without the need for manual editing. By using our proprietary motion and gesture recognition AI, players, coaches, and fans can easily access footage to analyze, consume, or share on social media."

In addition to U.S. patents and this first patent in Japan, HIO Media has several international patents filed around the world, including in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Europe, and Canada.

About Hole-in-One Media, Inc.

ReelGOLF® was designed by Hole-in-One Media, Inc., a media technology provider based in Austin, Texas. ReelGOLF is a patented AI-enabled videography system and media platform that enhances on-course golf experiences for everyday golfers. ReelGOLF not only captures players' shots on signature Par 3 holes-and soon Par 4s-for easy social sharing. ReelGOLF+ accurately measures ball distances and automates Par 3 challenges like closest-to-the-pin, adding excitement to the course. ReelGOLF hosted the first national on-course team-based closest-to-the-pin competition using AI with several thousand inquiries and hundreds of players playing in the team event, an industry first.

ReelGOLF is available at several courses including The Hay at Pebble Beach, a Tiger Woods and TGR Design course; Payne's Valley at Big Cedar Lodge, a TGR Design course; Carter Plantation, a David Toms Design course, Old Corkscrew Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Design course, and coming soon to several courses in Ireland and Scotland.

