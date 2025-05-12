Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From May 05Th To May 09Th, 2025
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|06/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|50 000
|125,4087
|XPAR
|VINCI
|06/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|20 000
|125,4501
|CEUX
|VINCI
|07/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|72 041
|125,3982
|XPAR
|VINCI
|07/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|25 061
|125,3867
|CEUX
|VINCI
|07/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|1 457
|125,3394
|TQEX
|VINCI
|07/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|1 441
|125,3545
|AQEU
|VINCI
|08/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|52 865
|125,6589
|XPAR
|VINCI
|08/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|28 000
|125,6910
|CEUX
|VINCI
|08/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|4 548
|125,6905
|TQEX
|VINCI
|08/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|4 587
|125,7002
|AQEU
|VINCI
|09/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|50 000
|126,0666
|XPAR
|VINCI
|09/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|30 000
|126,1548
|CEUX
|VINCI
|09/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|4 666
|126,2085
|TQEX
|VINCI
|09/05/2025
|FR0000125486
|4 551
|126,1720
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|349 217
|125,6537
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
