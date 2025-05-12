Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From May 05Th To May 09Th, 2025


2025-05-12 11:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, May 12th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from May 05 th to May 09 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 05th to May 09th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 06/05/2025 FR0000125486 50 000 125,4087 XPAR
VINCI 06/05/2025 FR0000125486 20 000 125,4501 CEUX
VINCI 07/05/2025 FR0000125486 72 041 125,3982 XPAR
VINCI 07/05/2025 FR0000125486 25 061 125,3867 CEUX
VINCI 07/05/2025 FR0000125486 1 457 125,3394 TQEX
VINCI 07/05/2025 FR0000125486 1 441 125,3545 AQEU
VINCI 08/05/2025 FR0000125486 52 865 125,6589 XPAR
VINCI 08/05/2025 FR0000125486 28 000 125,6910 CEUX
VINCI 08/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 548 125,6905 TQEX
VINCI 08/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 587 125,7002 AQEU
VINCI 09/05/2025 FR0000125486 50 000 126,0666 XPAR
VINCI 09/05/2025 FR0000125486 30 000 126,1548 CEUX
VINCI 09/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 666 126,2085 TQEX
VINCI 09/05/2025 FR0000125486 4 551 126,1720 AQEU
TOTAL 349 217 125,6537

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 05-05-25 to 09-05-25 vGB

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109538143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

