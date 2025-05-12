Leap HEA Launches Innovative Mobile App To Revolutionize Home Equity Access

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Groundbreaking mobile app that revolutionizes how homeowners can access and manage their home equity.

- Ashley Bete, CEO, Leap HEALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leap Analytics (Leap HEA), a fintech real estate investment company, today announced the launch of the first-of-its kind mobile app designed to transform Leap Analytics (Leap HEA), a fintech real estate investment company, today announced the launch of the first-of-its kind mobile app designed to transform how homeowners access and manage their how homeowners access and manage their homes' equity.This pioneering app empowers users to apply for three specific types of Leap Home Equity Agreements (HEAs) directly from their smartphones, while offering a comprehensive suite of helpful housing related resources.Leap's CEO and Founder, Ashley Bete, explained,“Our new mobile app revolutionizes how homeowners can access and leverage their homes' equity. By offering three types of HEAs at their fingertips, along with a suite of housing related tools, we're empowering homeowners to make very informed financial decisions while freeing the capital potential of their most valuable asset.”Leap's Chief Technology Officer, Munashe Shumba, added,“Our app helps property owners intelligently manage their homes and increase the value of their homes by providing data-driven recommendations for necessary services such as home improvements and scheduled maintenance, as well as recommendations for a variety of housing related service providers.”Importantly, Leap's innovative approach to HEAs allows homeowners to access their home's equity without taking on additional debt, empowering individuals to stay in their communities and participate in local economic improvements.A recent Leap HEA applicant, June Lucero of San Pedro, California, observed that,“Leap's home equity agreements are a great alternative to expensive options. I would recommend Leap. They helped me and my family to improve our personal finances.”Now, with the Leap app, homeowners have a range of supplemental features to support their homeownership journey, including:.The ability to apply for one of three distinct, purpose-built HEAs, in 10-year, and 30-year agreements.Access to a homeownership financial literacy library.Financial tools and analyses, including a home improvement simulator.Financial product recommendations, such as suggestions for HELOC providers based on their homeownership profile.Localized recommendations for home-related service providers, such as plumbers and electricians, dry cleaners, etc..A home valuation trackerThe app's diverse features aim to address critical issues in the housing market, including the effects of past and present redlining and gentrification's negative impacts.Mr. Bete shared,“The Leap app represents a significant advancement in Leap's mission to close the wealth and housing gaps while promoting financial health through innovative homeownership solutions.”This launch aligns with Leap's mission to educate homeowners about the ever-evolving real estate industry, while providing the tools to extract equity from their homes, lower debt, and increase financial wellness.The Leap mobile app is now available for download on IOS and Andriod platforms. Homeowners interested in learning more about Leap's HEAs or accessing the company's free educational resources can also sign up through the app or visit .ABOUT LEAP HEALeap Analytics, Inc. is a fintech real estate investment company whose mission is to leverage innovative technology and institutional real estate expertise to empower underserved communities, transform the home finance marketplace, and help close America's housing and wealth gaps. Leap provides purpose-built Home Equity Agreements (HEAs) and housing-related education to improve homeowners' financial literacy and wellness. Leap utilizes advanced technology, such as AI and ML, to expedite applications and remove bias from the HEA application process. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Please visit for more information on Leap's HEAs, and its educational resources regarding the mortgage industry and homeownership. Follow Leap on social media at: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

