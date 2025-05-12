ASAPP Financial Technology And Janusea Cement Strategic Partnership To Integrate Bank.Io OXP®

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ASAPP Financial Technology and Janusea are excited to announce at this year's NACUSO conference in Las Vegas, the formation of a new strategic partnership.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After meeting for the first time, one year ago at the NACUSO conference in Kissimmee, Florida, ASAPP Financial Technology and Janusea are excited to announce at this year's NACUSO conference in Las Vegas, the formation of a new strategic partnership.When ASAPP's bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform Version 1.0 launches in the United States this summer, it will leverage Janusea's fully hosted and supported, secure integration translation platform that facilitates effortless connections with multiple core banking systems.“ASAPP is very excited to partner with the team at Janusea to leverage their extensive experience and expertise in helping fintech's and credit unions establish critical connections with core banking systems. This strategic partnership will allow our Platform including both our origination and bi-directional core-banking integrated CRM feature sets to be ready for implementation,” noted JR Pierman, President & CEO, ASAPP Financial Technology.“From our initial meeting to our newly formed partnership, it's been a great journey, and both of our teams are very passionate about how we can support our credit union Client-Partners through this new partnership!”.The team at Janusea and ASAPP's Platform Development team will leverage both Janusea's proprietary capabilities and extensive experience along with ASAPP's uniCORE unified core banking connection engine to build initial connections between Jack Henry Symitar, Fiserv DNA, and Correlation Keystone core banking systems and ASAPP Financial Technology's bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform.“Our team is proud to partner with the team at ASAPP to support their US launch and help them continue to deliver on their vision of supporting credit unions as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech's,” said Kyle Stutzman, CEO of Janusea.“Our shared commitment to empowering credit unions drives us to create and foster collaboration like this strategic partnership with ASAPP to ultimately help the credit union movement support their members and communities.”Joint development activities will be kicking off immediately as the teams are aligned for the upcoming bank OXPUS launch across this summer.-30-About ASAPP Financial Technology:ASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.About Janusea:Janusea, Inc. bridges the technology gap between community financial institutions and today's most innovative fintech solutions. Many fintech's face challenges when trying to communicate with legacy core systems at credit unions and community banks, often requiring years of development to achieve full integration. Janusea connects these worlds through a secure, cloud-based, fully hosted platform. With a focus on speed to market, freedom to choose the best solutions, and sustainable API integration, Janusea enables seamless collaboration between fintechs and financial institutions. For more information, visit .Kyle StutzmanCoFounder/CEOJanusea717.219.3556...

