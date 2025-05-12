Stratus Building Solutions Reports Tremendous Growth Across North America

Leading Green Commercial Cleaning Franchise Expands Rapidly, Driven by Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Solutions and Master Franchise Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus Building Solutions , the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, has kicked off 2025 with record-breaking growth, reinforcing its position as a dominant force in the commercial cleaning industry. In the first quarter alone, Stratus has expanded its presence across North America with a surge in new franchise openings in the U.S. and Canada.

Stratus Building Solutions introduced four new master franchise territories in key markets, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., and Victoria, B.C. This impressive expansion underscores the growing need for high-quality, sustainable commercial cleaning services as businesses prioritize cleanliness and health in their workplaces.

Regina Gutiérrez Wilson, Marketing Manager, has played a pivotal role in supporting franchise owners as they establish their new territories.

"Businesses continue to recognize the value of professional, eco-conscious cleaning services, and Stratus is rising to meet that demand," said Gutiérrez Wilson. "We're thrilled to expand our presence across North America, uplifting a talented and driven group of master franchise owners. Our Q1 performance underscores the strength of our franchise model, the dedication of our franchisees, and the growing preference for green cleaning solutions."

Stratus's success is fueled by its commitment to innovation, franchisee support, and a scalable business model. The company provides industry-leading training, proprietary cleaning products, and a comprehensive support system. Additionally, an increasing number of entrepreneurs are seeking recession-resistant franchise opportunities, further driving Stratus's rapid expansion.

The company is proud to accelerate its growth across North America with the following master franchisees:

Lee and Amy Cantres – Former Stratus unit-franchise operations and sales leaders turned master franchise owners, the pair opened the Atlanta South territory. With their deep knowledge of Stratus operations, the duo is excited to take on their new role with the brand, as they know they are not just a number to the corporate team – their opinions and feedback are taken seriously and changes are implemented promptly at the corporate level.

Muntasir Mostafa – A seasoned entrepreneur with a diverse global business portfolio, Mostafa was drawn to Stratus for its multi-tiered business model and commitment to sustainability. Already the owner of an e-bike company, Mostafa saw an organic fit with Stratus's Victoria, B.C. expansion, further aligning his ventures with green business practices.

Carter and Chris Green & Joe and Tami Gallegos – Legacy Stratus master franchisees, the Greens, have partnered with long-time Stratus master franchise group executive, Joe Gallegos, and his wife, Tami Gallegos, to establish the brand's first territory in Birmingham, Ala . Their continued investment in Stratus reflects their belief in the brand's recession-resistant business model, collaborative franchise network, and the opportunity to mentor Unit Franchise owners.

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions has become an industry leading franchise with nine revenue streams, 90% of which are recurring, and average unit volumes exceeding $3 million. It's a proven and lucrative business model that offers training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices. Master Franchisees help others to uncover the potential of the Stratus Building Solutions Unit Franchise opportunity and choose the specific model and investment that fits their lifestyle and financial goals.

With so many reasons to believe in Stratus Building Solutions, the brand invites entrepreneurs to explore the benefits of collaborating, which include a recurring revenue stream, recession-resistant and in-demand service offerings, custom technology and marketing software systems, exclusive territory opportunities, and much more. For more information on Stratus, visit .

If you are interested in franchising with Stratus Building Solutions, check out franchise/master-franchise .

About Stratus Building Solutions

Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 4,500 unit-franchisees in 91 master territories across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit franchise/master-franchise

MEDIA CONTACT:

Margo Williams

(954) 893‐9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Stratus Building Solutions

