Michael Hatcher And Sovereign Cooper Joint Venture Celebrates Front Porch Ribbon-Cutting In Historic Auburn Avenue

The Front Porch on Auburn is Atlanta's newest location for affordable housing.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael Hatcher , CEO of Sovereign Cooper, celebrated the completion of its latest project, The Front Porch on Auburn , during its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 16th.The new co-living space is a fully furnished affordable housing facility in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn District, funded by the Historic District Development Corporation (HDDC).“Today is a great day! It's a great day for the HDDC. It's a great day for Soveregin Cooper , and a great day for everybody involved,” Michael said.“We were able to take an organization and help their vision come true by being able to support the neighborhood, the community, and its people. This building is going to help and make a positive impact on people's lives for years to come.”The $37 million development is a master-planned mixed-use development. The Front Porch on Auburn features 33 co-living, dormitory-style residential units and 67 beds, designed for college students and young professionals. Rooms start at $1,400.This new development includes community gathering spaces and modern amenities like urban agriculture, stainless steel appliances, private bathrooms for each bedroom, and a skyline-view rooftop terrace. It has also integrated affordable housing and retail spaces to connect and facilitate residents' lives.Since its conceptual stage, Sovereign Cooper has been involved in the Front Porch project, hoping that it will one day provide affordable housing in the capital city's high-cost-of-living communities.“The beauty of this project is that it's highly amenitized. The design and aesthetic are high-end, and the goal of HDDC was to create affordable housing that didn't look institutional,” Michael said.Sovereign Cooper was founded in 2021, and the Front Porch on Auburn project was its first multifamily mixed-use project completed by the firm. They also recently completed the Briarwood Park Project in the city of Brookhaven, Ga, and recently broke ground on the Henderson Place Apartment project, which, when completed, will create another 77 units of affordable housing within the Atlanta metro area.In addition to founding Sovereign Cooper, Michael is the President & CEO of Sovereign Construction & Development LLC, a firm focused on development, construction management, and general contracting.Dr. Hatcher is committed to continuously improving the construction project delivery experience for all project stakeholders, especially how projects are procured and managed. As a result, his core areas of expertise and education are related to integrated project delivery and collaborative construction delivery practices like Construction Management at Risk.Michael and his Sovereign construction team are currently working on the Concourse D widening project at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, the world's busiest airport, which is scheduled to be completed in 2029.With Sovereign Cooper's“Together We Build” mantra, Michael wants to bring that spirit of partnership, collaboration, and teamwork to every project we build.“That's exactly what we did today, and that's exactly why we started Sovereign Cooper,” Michael said.For more information on Dr. Michael Hatcher and Sovereign Cooper, click on their website.ABOUT SOVEREIGN COOPER JOINT VENTURE:Sovereign Cooper is a joint venture between Sovereign Construction & Development and Cooper & Company General Contractors. Together, the firms combine and possess more than 80 years of experience in commercial construction. This partnership allows both firms to showcase its expertise in public safety, municipal administration, office, retail, and historic renovations, as well as multi-family housing and interiors.###

