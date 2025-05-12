Conversational AI Market To Be Worth $41.39 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 23.7% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global conversational AI market size is anticipated to reach USD 41.39 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by user engagement across platforms and the growing deployment of powerful AI technology. It shows that consumers and businesses alike see technology as a way to grow their operations. Since conversational AI is becoming a more important technology, businesses must apply virtual assistants or chatbots with the right goals in mind. The rapid expansion of the E-commerce sector and digitalization is creating ideal circumstances for the demand for customer support services.

Global market adoption of AI is boosted by omnichannel deployment, 24/7 improved customer service, real-time customized service, and lower customer service costs. A new enterprise CX Platform was launched by Jio platform's Haptik in October 2021 to support conversational AI solutions. With the help of this platform, businesses may quickly launch intelligent virtual assistants in a low-code environment. The market growth is predicted to be aided by the service sector's expanding 'Chat first' approach and technological advancements like natural language processing (NLP). In November 2021, with the introduction of new conversational AI technology by ZeroShotBot, chatbots of all sizes are now considered standard.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Conversational AI Market

With ZeroShotBot, anybody can create a fully functional chatbot without any coding knowledge due to innovative technology that eliminates the requirement for training data. Moreover, in January 2022, Visionstate Corp. introduced innovative Vicci 2.0, a state-of-the-art conversational chatbot AI-powered customer service kiosk. Visionstate is implementing this technology into its Vicci 2.0 platform to serve on-site customer service influenced by AI. The Vicci 2.0 platform can back a broad range of consumers through its modification capability to support various languages. However, the need for experts to handle conversational AI and a lack of awareness of conversational AI prevent conversational AI from becoming widely used.

Offering a top-notch digital experience is more important for businesses. Customer experience firms now can swiftly and efficiently address complicated questions and inquiries because of the development of conversational AI. Major players in the market are engaged in partnerships and strategic collaborations to enhance their products and service offerings and expand the consumer base. For instance, to upgrade omnichannel competencies like Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Human Resources Management System (HRMS), Yellow and Tech Mahindra jointly develop next-generation conversational-AI technologies.

Conversational AI Market Report Highlights:



The solution segment led the conversational AI industry in 2024, accounting for 61.1% share of the global revenue.

The chatbot segment led the market in 2024, accounting for a significant share of the global revenue.

The on-premises segment led the market in 2024, accounting for a prominent share of the global revenue. This is attributable to the flexibility delivered to the customer, due to which the transaction is done only once.

The NLP segment led the conversational AI industry in 2024, accounting for a significant revenue share of global revenue. Based on the end user, the retail and e-commerce segment led the market in 2024, accounting for a prominent share of global revenue.

Read full market research report on Conversational AI Market with TOC - Conversational AI Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions, Managed Services, Professional Services), By Type, By Deployment, By Technology, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Conversational AI Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global conversational AI market report based on component, type, deployment, technology, end user, and region:

Conversational AI Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)



Solutions

Managed Services

Professional Services



Training and Consulting



System Integration and Implementation Support and Maintenance

Conversational AI Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)



Chatbots Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA)

Conversational AI Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)



On-Premises Cloud

Conversational AI Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)



Natural Language Processing (NLP)

ML and Deep Learning Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)

Conversational AI Market - End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)



BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Media and Entertainment

Automotive Others (Government, Hospitality, Manufacturing, etc.)

Conversational AI Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



U.K.

France

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



KSA



UAE South Africa

List of Key Players in the Conversational AI Market



Google

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

Oracle

Nuance Communications, Inc.

FIS

SAP SE

Artificial Solutions

Kore, Inc.

Avaamo

Conversica, Inc.

Jio Haptik Technologies Limited

Rasa Technologies Inc.

Solvvy

Pypestream Inc.

Kasisto Cognigy

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:



Podcasting Market - The global podcasting market size is estimated to reach USD 131.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Podcasting is an episodic series of digital media, often audio, that can be listened to or watched over the internet or downloaded on a device.

Conversational Systems Market - The global conversational systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 59.35 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing developments in IoT coupled with increased system-to-system communications is expected to propel the market growth.

Chatbot Market - The global chatbot market size is expected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The chatbot industry is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period as they enable enterprises to substantially reduce operating costs. Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market - The global intelligent virtual assistant market size is expected to reach USD 14.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for smart speaker-based technologies for digitization and home automation in the retail sector has led to the implementation of conversational e-commerce, which is one of the major factors in the overall industry.

Browse Horizon Databook on Conversational AI Market – Global Conversational AI Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog -

Logo:

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED