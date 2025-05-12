The Race For New Ownership Is Over: Popular Online BMX Retailer Celebrates Strategic Sale Backed By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The acquisition of Time2Shine BMX opens up new possibilities for expansion and innovation.

- said Eric Pittman, the experienced broker, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Time2Shine BMX , a premier online retailer of BMX and mountain biking equipment, has been acquired in a strategic sale brokered by Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage. The transaction was managed by seasoned broker Eric Pittman , who helped guide the smooth and successful deal.Launched in 2011, Time2Shine BMX has built a loyal customer base by offering a comprehensive selection of bikes, frames, parts, protective gear, and branded apparel. The company is known for its commitment to quality, carrying top industry names like Haro, SE Racing, Shimano, Profile Racing, and many more. Serving riders across freestyle, race, and mountain biking disciplines, Time2Shine BMX has become a go-to destination for riders looking to elevate their gear and performance.Beyond its retail success, Time2Shine BMX is deeply embedded in the cycling community, supporting the community through team sponsorships, rider support programs, and by offering resources and promoting cycling event schedules directly on the website.A Niche, Passion-Driven Business“Time2Shine isn't just a retailer-it's a hub for the BMX and MTB communities,” said Eric Pittman, the experienced broker who helped facilitate and close the deal.“This sale wasn't about just finding a buyer; it was about finding someone who understood the culture, the customer base, and the passion behind the brand.”Founder-Led and Built for EnthusiastsUnder the leadership of owner Matt McEvoy, Time2Shine BMX grew from a local shop into a trusted brand. Known for his grassroots relationships with customers and industry partners, McEvoy's dedication helped the business thrive in the competitive cycling retail market.“Building Time2Shine over the last decade has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said McEvoy.“We set out to serve the BMX and MTB community with products we believed in-and we've done that. I'm incredibly grateful to Eric Pittman and Website Closers for understanding the business and for helping me find a buyer like Mark, who shares the same enthusiasm and vision for the sport.”New Ownership, But With Same Vision and PassionMark Shadek, the new buyer of Time2Shine BMX, brings years of entrepreneurial experience and a deep appreciation for action sports.“Time2Shine has always stood out to me as a brand that truly understands riders,” said Shadek.“Matt built something special, and I'm honored to carry the torch forward. Our customers can expect the same top-tier service and product selection they've come to love, with exciting new developments on the horizon.”The acquisition of Time2Shine BMX opens up new possibilities for expansion and innovation. As the brand embarks on this exciting journey, both loyal customers and newcomers can anticipate a continued commitment to enhancing their cycling experience.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactEric Pittman/broker/eric-pittman770-714-5335...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

