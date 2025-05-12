IT Staffing Leader Quantix Joins Forces With Diatonic Healthcare In Milestone Acquisition Led By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

- said a representative from Diatonic Healthcare, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In another milestone deal. Quantix , U.S.-based IT workforce management and staffing firm known for its people-first approach and deep expertise in technology placements, has been acquired by Diatonic Healthcare.This strategic sale brokered by Website Closers , the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage, was led by veteran broker Eric Pittman, who successfully identified a buyer aligned with the company's mission and long-term vision.Founded 23 years ago, Quantix has spent years connecting businesses with top-tier technology talent across sectors like SAP, healthcare, IT support, and finance. With a comprehensive suite of staffing solutions-including contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placements-the company has built a reputation not only for technical precision but for human-centered hiring strategies.A Mission-Driven MatchOwners, Michael and Steve Haase were intent on finding a successor who would honor Quantix's culture and continue its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and purpose-driven work. Through Website Closers' targeted approach, Diatonic Healthcare emerged as the ideal acquirer, bringing both business acumen and a shared belief in aligning people with meaningful work.“This deal wasn't just about the numbers-it was about trust, legacy, and continuing our mission to put people first,” said Michael Haase, co-founder of Quantix.“We built Quantix to be more than a staffing firm-it's a community, a connector, and a place where values matter. Eric Pittman understood that and delivered exactly the right buyer we wanted.”Connecting Cultural Alignment with Operational SynergyBroker Eric Pittman of Website Closers praised the strategic fit between Quantix and Diatonic Healthcare, noting that cultural alignment was just as important as operational synergy.“From day one, the owners made it clear: this business wasn't just transactional, it was transformational,” said Pittman.“Finding a buyer who genuinely respected Quantix's purpose was key. Diatonic Healthcare brings not only a strategic growth mindset but a deep appreciation for the company's people-centric foundation. I am extremely glad and proud to be a part of this transaction.”“Quantix is known for more than just filling roles-they help businesses and professionals thrive,” said a representative from Diatonic Healthcare.“We're excited to carry forward the legacy they've built and to elevate the impact of people-focused workforce solutions.”With this acquisition, Quantix expands its footprint in the IT staffing and human capital solutions space, continuing a brand recognized for delivering both exceptional talent and deeply personalized service to its patrons.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactEric Pittman/broker/eric-pittman770-714-5335...ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

