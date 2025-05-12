Huntington Bank Opens First North Carolina Branch In Charlotte's Southpark Area

"Huntington's expansion in North Carolina is a key part of our strategy to bring our full franchise to high-growth markets," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking. "Establishing a physical branch network in the Carolinas reinforces our long-term commitment to our communities. We're excited to deliver our full suite of personal, wealth, business, and commercial banking capabilities to customers across this dynamic region."

The SouthPark branch is part of Huntington's broader strategy to add approximately 55 branches and hire more than 350 colleagues across North and South Carolina over the next three years. This expansion builds upon the bank's Commercial Banking growth in the Carolinas and the opening of its regional headquarters in Charlotte.

"What sets Huntington apart is our people-first approach, we show up with personalized service, a deep commitment to the community, and the resources to support customers through every stage of their financial journey," said Heath Campbell, Regional President for the Carolinas.

The next North Carolina branch opening is set for Charlotte's South End area in September.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $210 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 968 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

SOURCE The Huntington National Bank