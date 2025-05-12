Apacer Showcases Next-Gen Industrial Storage Solutions At Automate 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Apacer will showcase its full lineup of eMMC, low-power consumption SSDs, and DDR5-6400 DRAM modules-engineered to boost the performance of robots, industrial machinery, and edge devices. These solutions offer the speed, stability, and intelligence required for today's data-driven environments, while maintaining the energy efficiency vital to smart manufacturing.

A key highlight is Apacer's CoreVolt 2 technology, which provides industrial-grade data protection and voltage stability in extreme environments. Engineered for mission-critical applications, CoreVolt 2 ensures long-term reliability where system downtime is not an option. To offer deeper insights into this advanced innovation, Gibson Chen will also deliver a dedicated speech at the Innovation Stage, Booth 4650, on May 13 from 4:30 to 5:00 PM, sharing how CoreVolt 2 enhances the resilience and advanced storage solutions for industry transformation.

Attendees can expect in-depth technical discussions and direct engagement with Apacer experts on how to elevate the device performance and resilience in automated environments. Don't miss this opportunity to explore cutting-edge storage solutions tailored for the future of automation. Visit Booth 9023 at Automate 2025 to discover how Apacer is empowering smarter, more efficient industrial systems.

