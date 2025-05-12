ARCC Research Promotes Transparency On The Effects Of Regulations In Appraiser Licensing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Research on Behalf of Reform-Minded Policymakers and the American Consumer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Appraisal Regulation Compliance Council (ARCC) notes the May 8th New York Times invetigative report that detailed alleged sexual harassment, systemic governance failures, and retaliatory leadership practices at the Appraisal Institute-issues ARCC has consistently identified as endemic within critical components of the appraisal regulatory structure.A lawsuit (Chicago District 1 Case: 32616309) filed by ARCC volunteer Board Member Cindy Chance, Ph.D., is featured prominently in the article. Dr's lawsuit raises urgent questions about inappropriate relationships between members of the Appraisal Institute's Executive Board, senior appraisal management companies (AMCs) executives, and the lobbying group representing AMCs. Without commenting on the litigation, we sincerely hope the attention that surrounds the case will bring focus to reporting from ARCC on billions of dollars in consumer damages and loss by unethical AMC practices and hidden fees.With a long history of advocacy for the appraisal profession to remove unfair barriers to entry, ARCC co-founder Lori Noble posted a personal statement in reaction to the recent developments. We share them here because of her experience in licensing law and regulatory reform that brought about real world change. Her leadership at ARCC is a commitment to fact-based research and non-partisan outreach for policymakers and consumers to make informed decisions for the stability of financial markets.ARCC co-founder Josh Tucker spoke on behalf of ARCC:“The events outlined in the lawsuit, and video demonstrate yet again that opaque self-regulation with no meaningful public oversight leads to terrible outcomes. The public is harmed in many different ways and ARCC research continues to demonstrate the unfair and damaging practices in real estate finance that points towards another potentially major crisis. We continue to call for regulators and political leaders to reform widespread unethical practices, anticompetitive business practices, and to enforce laws that are being ignored, that are undermining the integrity of real estate and harming consumers.”ARCC is the nation's only independent academic research organization dedicated to the real estate appraisal regulatory and licensing system. We conduct nonpartisan, evidence-based research on appraisal licensing, oversight, and the systemic risks posed by regulatory capture, insider influence, and institutional gatekeeping at the highest level for positive change. ARCC reported evidence to federal regulators in 2024 that shows damages and loss to consumer buying power to exceed $12 Billion in hidden fees. Two class action lawsuits have been initiated from the research.About ARCCThe Appraisal Regulation Compliance Council (ARCC) is a nonpartisan, independent academic research center committed to enhance the integrity of real property valuation through policy analysis, consultation and regulatory scrutiny. ARCC serves policymakers, regulators, and the public with evidence-based insights on appraisal licensing, regulations, and professional standards. ARCC is a 501c3 and your donations to support our research and outreach are tax deductible. Please consider donating to ARCC research at arcc-usa.

