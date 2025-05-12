Captech Redefining The Onsite Fan Experience During The PGA Championship

Advanced AI infrastructure enables event coordinators to anticipate fan behavior while creating a seamless experience for attendees

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), the Official Data-Driven Fan Engagement Provider of the PGA Championship , today announced the launch of their Data-Driven Fan Experience (DDFX) solution to create a more personalized experience for attending fans this week during the PGA Championship in Charlotte, NC.

Enabled by real-time data sources and leveraging Agentic AI capabilities, DDFX gives event producers the power to quickly analyze the fan and event dynamics throughout an event. An AI-enabled chat interface provides a conversational way to interact with live data, answering questions in real-time to quickly tune operational plans, fan communications and sponsor activations.

Fans on-site will feel a more personalized experience, as real-time data is processed from multiple data sources, insights are shared, and targeted push notifications are delivered, making their Championship experience more intuitive and interactive.

CapTech's Data-Driven Fan Experience (DDFX) solution will be widely available in 2025 to support personalization for sports leagues, teams, stadiums, arenas and other entertainment venues.

CapTech is the Official Data-Driven Fan Engagement Provider of the PGA Championship and the Official Data Strategy Agency of the PGA of America .

The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC kicks off Thursday May 15 – Sunday, May 18.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About CapTech

With expertise and a strong passion for what we do, we're a technology consulting firm focused on defining and delivering what's next for organizations. As a community of driven, collaborative, curious people, we thrive on the lasting partnerships we build through mutual success with our clients. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.

