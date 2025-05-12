Roche Announces $550 Million Investment To Expand Its Indianapolis Diagnostics Manufacturing Hub



An investment of up to $550 million by 2030 will establish the Indianapolis site as a hub for manufacturing of Roche's continuous glucose monitoring solution.

Expansion will create hundreds of jobs while also enhancing U.S. production capabilities. Increased access to diabetes management tools will help improve health outcomes for patients in the U.S. and globally.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY ) announced today it plans to invest up to $550 million in its Diagnostics site in Indianapolis by 2030. The site will become a major hub for the manufacturing of Roche's continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems – marking a new milestone in Roche's long history of revolutionizing healthcare across the globe.

Indianapolis serves as the North American headquarters for Roche Diagnostics, part of the Roche Group – the world's largest biotech company. This latest expansion underscores Roche's commitment to advancing science, driving innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve patient outcomes.

With more than 38 million Americans living with diabetes,1 access to effective disease management solutions is crucial. To address this growing need, Roche is investing in a new CGM manufacturing facility in Indianapolis. CGM technologies offer essential support for daily diabetes management, and this investment will help advance Roche's mission to improve patient care through innovation.

"The challenges of diabetes are pervasive, with millions of Americans living with the constant vigilance and countless daily decisions the disease requires," said Brad Moore, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "By expanding our manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, we ensure reliable access to innovative monitoring solutions for individuals living with diabetes in the U.S. and worldwide."

The Indianapolis campus houses key operations, including U.S. research and development, laboratories, manufacturing, distribution, IT and administrative functions. It currently produces approximately 5.2 billion Accu-Chek® diabetes test strips annually and serves as one of two global distribution hubs focused on serving the U.S. market and supporting distribution to 53 countries worldwide.

Building on more than $800 million in U.S. investments made at Roche U.S. sites since 2015, this new commitment reinforces Roche's longterm dedication to U.S. operations and highlights the country's central role in the company's global strategy.

The expansion is expected to generate hundreds of highly-skilled manufacturing jobs and thousands of construction jobs, providing a significant boost to Indiana's economy. It will also enhance domestic production capabilities and reduce dependency on imports – aligning with national efforts to strengthen local manufacturing.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References

1. American Diabetes Association, Statistics About Diabetes . Accessed March 26, 2025.

