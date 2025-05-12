Door & Dock Holdings Becomes US Dock & Door, Building For The Future

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Door & Dock Holdings, a rising platform in the commercial and residential door market, proudly announced today a name change and the launch of its new platform brand: US Dock & Door ("USDD"). This rebrand signals the company's evolution in the market and growth trajectory.

USDD is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners, a leading buy-and-build private equity firm known for its strategic control equity investments, primarily in founder-owned and -led companies. The name change aligns with USDD's strategic vision and coincides with the expansion of USDD's platform team, including the addition of Greg Schulte as Chief Financial Officer and Trevor White as Vice President of Operations in late 2024. It marks an important chapter in the company's evolution, symbolizing a prominent brand with shared values and aligned goals among its employees and business partners. Each of USDD's operating companies will continue to operate under the local brand names their customers know and trust.

"The US Dock & Door name reflects the long-term durability and national scale of our platform," said Brian Pfeifer, Chief Executive Officer of USDD. "We are building a leading service-focused business in the commercial and residential door markets, supporting each of our business units with tools and processes necessary for their growth. USDD will continue to partner with market leading door servicing businesses across its core geographies."

USDD has already partnered with four operating companies and has multiple new partnerships in development. The company services a broad portfolio of standard and specialty doors, dock equipment, and entry systems across multiple end markets including, warehouse distribution, medical and food production, automotive manufacturing, and residential garage doors.

"USDD is a great example of our buy-and-build investment strategy," said Jonathan Tanenbaum, Partner at Soundcore Capital Partners. "After our initial acquisitions of Premier Overhead Door, TopNotch Dock & Door and TopNotch Garage Door, we have made significant investments in people, systems and processes to create a solid foundation for future growth. The rebranding highlights our commitment to establishing partners throughout the nation."

About US Dock & Door (USDD)

US Dock & Door (USDD) is a service-based platform operating companies that maintain, repair and install commercial loading dock equipment, entry systems, and residential garage doors. To learn more, please visit usdockdoor .

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 97 acquisitions across 12 platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit soundcorecap .

Soundcore and USDD are actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Alex Bues regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including commercial overhead door and residential garage door services.

Alex Bue

Partner, Head of Deal Origination

[email protected]

(212) 812-1186

SOURCE US Dock & Door

