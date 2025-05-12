Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies And Availability Of Diverse Range Of Fertility Treatment Options
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Median Age of Pregnancy Rising Infertility Rate Booming Fertility Industry Evolving Technological Landscape Favorable Government Initiatives
Restraints
- High Cost of IVF Procedures Social and Ethical Concerns in Developing Countries Elevated Risk of Complications
Opportunities
- Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Availability of Diverse Range of Fertility Treatment Options
Challenges
- Reduced Efficacy of Infertility Treatments for Patients of Advanced Age
Case studies
- Case Study 1: Enhanced IVF Rates Using Embryotoxicity, Platelet Leukocyte Aggregates, and Natural Killer Diagnosis Case Study 2: Improved Embryo Selection Through AI-Driven Platform Case Study 3: Assessment of Embryo Viability Using AI-Driven Systems
Company Profiles
- Coopersurgical Inc. Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Vitrolife Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Cook Medical Inc. Hamilton Thorne Kitazato Corporation Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. Fertipro Nv Genea Biomedx Lenus Pharma Gesmbh Zita West Exeltis USA, Inc. Vitabiotics Ltd. Advacare Pharma Fairhaven Health Shanghai Unicorn Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Gynemed GmbH & Co. KG Invitrocare Inc. Ivftech Labivf Asia Pte Ltd. Coast Science Bioimager Inc. Shivani Scientific Minitub GmbH
Assisted Reproductive Technology Market
