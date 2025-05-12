Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities In Emerging Economies And Availability Of Diverse Range Of Fertility Treatment Options


2025-05-12 10:46:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key drivers include rising infertility rates due to delayed conception and lifestyle changes, as well as advancements in medical technology and governmental support. The IVF segment leads due to high success rates and innovations like preimplantation genetic testing. Fertility clinics dominate the ART market, supported by demand for specialized reproductive treatments and medical tourism, especially in Asia Pacific, which holds the largest market share due to affordable and accessible fertility treatments. Major players include CooperSurgical Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, and Vitrolife. The market study offers strategic insights into driver dynamics, opportunities, and challenges, helping firms to enhance market positioning.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market by Technology (in Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination), Type (Instruments (Incubators), Media (Cryopreservation), Supplements, Consumables), Patient Type (Male, Female), End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The assisted reproductive technology market is projected to grow from USD 4.29 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.02 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Rising infertility rates, delayed conception, and growing awareness of fertility treatments are key factors driving this market. Technological advancements in medical procedures, improved IVF success rates, and supportive government policies are further propelling market growth.

The report details market dynamics, including drivers (rising infertility rates, technological advancements), restraints (high IVF costs, ethical concerns), and opportunities in emerging economies. It also covers services, innovations, and market share analysis of leading companies like CooperSurgical Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, and Vitrolife.

The IVF segment captures the largest share of the global assisted reproductive technology market

IVF's dominance is attributed to innovations like time-lapse imaging, embryo freezing, and preimplantation genetic testing, which have increased success rates. Factors such as delayed pregnancies, rising infertility, and heightened awareness have fueled global demand for IVF. Moreover, medical tourism, government subsidies, and the proliferation of fertility clinics further boost this segment.

IVF remains the preferred treatment for a variety of infertility issues, including unexplained infertility and advanced maternal age, maintaining its stronghold in the ART market.

Fertility clinics hold the largest market share in the ART market

The demand for specialized reproductive treatments, high-tech healthcare facilities, and the increasing number of infertile patients worldwide have cemented fertility clinics' dominance. ART therapies, such as intrauterine insemination, IVF, and egg/sperm freezing, are diverse, making clinics a favored choice. The expansion of private clinics, government initiatives, and increased awareness are driving growth in this sector. Additionally, medical tourism for affordable ART services in Thailand, India, and Spain supports this trend.

Asia Pacific leads the ART market

The region holds the largest market share due to its vast population, high infertility rates, and strong awareness of fertility treatments. Factors such as delayed parenthood and lifestyle changes contribute to the growing demand for ART. Government-sponsored ART funding programs, fertility clinic expansion, and technological advancements are driving market growth. Countries like China, India, and Japan are pivotal, offering affordable treatments to medical tourists. The region's market dominance is supported by increased ART acceptance and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 321
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.29 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.02 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%
Regions Covered Global


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Median Age of Pregnancy
  • Rising Infertility Rate
  • Booming Fertility Industry
  • Evolving Technological Landscape
  • Favorable Government Initiatives

Restraints

  • High Cost of IVF Procedures
  • Social and Ethical Concerns in Developing Countries
  • Elevated Risk of Complications

Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
  • Availability of Diverse Range of Fertility Treatment Options

Challenges

  • Reduced Efficacy of Infertility Treatments for Patients of Advanced Age

Case studies

  • Case Study 1: Enhanced IVF Rates Using Embryotoxicity, Platelet Leukocyte Aggregates, and Natural Killer Diagnosis
  • Case Study 2: Improved Embryo Selection Through AI-Driven Platform
  • Case Study 3: Assessment of Embryo Viability Using AI-Driven Systems

Company Profiles

  • Coopersurgical Inc.
  • Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
  • Vitrolife
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Cook Medical Inc.
  • Hamilton Thorne
  • Kitazato Corporation
  • Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
  • Fertipro Nv
  • Genea Biomedx
  • Lenus Pharma Gesmbh
  • Zita West
  • Exeltis USA, Inc.
  • Vitabiotics Ltd.
  • Advacare Pharma
  • Fairhaven Health
  • Shanghai Unicorn Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Gynemed GmbH & Co. KG
  • Invitrocare Inc.
  • Ivftech
  • Labivf Asia Pte Ltd.
  • Coast Science
  • Bioimager Inc.
  • Shivani Scientific
  • Minitub GmbH


Attachment

  • Assisted Reproductive Technology Market
