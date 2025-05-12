Global Capacity And Capital Expenditure Outlook For Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030 | Global Renewable Refinery Production Set To Double By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global renewable refinery production capacity is set to more than double from 2025 to 2030, driven by rising clean energy demand, environmental concerns, carbon emission reduction goals, government policies, and tech advances. Explore regional capacity, capex, and key projects for strategic decision-making.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global renewable refinery production capacity is slated to more than double during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period.

This significant growth is due to the confluence of several factors, including escalating demand for cleaner energy sources, environmental concerns about fossil fuels, commitment to reduce carbon emissions, supportive government policies, and advancements in technology.

Report Scope



Renewable refinery production capacity by region for the period 2020 to 2030

Renewable refinery new build and expansion production capacity by key countries

New build and expansion capex of renewable refineries by region, key countries, and companies

Regional new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies Key details of major new build renewable refineries expected to start operations by 2030

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on renewable refineries globally

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical, and outlook of renewable refinery production capacity data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about capex spending on renewable refineries globally and by region

Keep abreast of key new build renewable refinery projects globally Assess your competitor's renewable refinery projects' capacity and capex

Key Topics Covered:

Global Renewable Refinery Production Capacity and Capex Outlook



Key Highlights

Global Renewable Refinery Production Capacity by Region

Upcoming Renewable Refinery Production Capacity Additions by Key Regions and Countries

Global Upcoming Renewable Refineries Count by Development Stage, Type, Region, and Key Countries New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Regions, Countries, and Companies

North America Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook



North America - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies North America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

Europe Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook



Europe - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Europe - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

Asia Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook



Asia - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Asia - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

South America Capacity and Capex Outlook by Country and Company



South America - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

South America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies South America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

Oceania Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook



South America - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

South America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies South America - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

Middle East Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook



Middle East - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Middle East - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

Africa Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook



Africa - Renewable Refinery Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Refineries by Key Countries

Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex of Renewable Refineries by Key Countries and Key Companies Africa - Planned and Announced Renewable Refineries, 2025-2030

Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook for Other Regions



Central America - Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Companies

Caribbean - Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Companies FSU - Renewable Refinery Capacity and Capex Outlook by Key Countries and Companies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900