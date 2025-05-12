$2.13 Bn Charging As A Service Markets - Global Forecast To 2035 With Chargepoint, Tesla, TGOOD Global, ENGIE, And State Grid Corporation Of China Dominating

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charging as a Service Market by Charger Type (AC Charger, DC Charger), End Use (Private Charging Setup (Semi-Commercial), Public Charging Setup (Commercial)), Fleet Service Type (Company Vehicles & Motor Pools) - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Charging as a Service market is projected to grow significantly from USD 169.5 million in 2025 to USD 2.13 billion by 2035, achieving a CAGR of 29.1%.

This expansion is a response to fleet operators' focus on decarbonization, cost efficiency, and operational optimization. With stringent emission regulations and corporate net-zero targets driving EV adoption, the market faces challenges like high infrastructure costs and complexity. Charging as a Service effectively counters these hurdles by eliminating upfront capital expenses through predictable OPEX-based pricing, integrating hardware, software, maintenance, and updates into one subscription model.

This model enhances cost-effectiveness, allowing fleets to avoid unexpected repair costs via proactive maintenance and remote monitoring, thereby reducing downtime. Scalability and flexibility provide further advantages, as fleets can expand their charging capacity in line with increasing EV adoption, promoting electrification strategies without the burden of long-term infrastructure ownership. Consequently, Charging as a Service has emerged as a favored option for logistics, public transport, and corporate fleets pursuing sustainable and economical EV operations.

The Charging as a Service market is dominated by key players including ChargePoint, Inc. (US), Tesla (US), TGOOD Global Ltd. (China), ENGIE (France), and State Grid Corporation of China (China). These companies are expanding their EV Charging infrastructure operations to strengthen their CaaS ecosystem.

By Charger Type, the AC Charger segment is poised to dominate the Charging as a Service market during the forecast period.

The AC charger segment is anticipated to surpass its DC counterparts due to its lower installation costs, easier deployment, and suitability for residential and commercial venues. Unlike DC chargers, which require substantial infrastructure upgrades, AC chargers are cost-effective and can seamlessly integrate into existing electrical grids with minimal modifications. Strategic alliances, like the partnership between EV Candi and SunFuel in 2024 to expand AC charging networks, bolster their adoption in residential and commercial domains.

For example, EV Connect's EV Charging-as-a-Service (EV CaaS) supports Level 2 (AC) charging on a subscription basis, starting at USD 100 per port, encompassing equipment, installation, software, and maintenance. The service promises seamless operation with certified Level 2 chargers such as Powercharge, EVoCharge, and BTC, complemented by remote monitoring and management features. This offering targets businesses, fleets, and workplaces to minimize initial costs, support scalability, and ensure station functionality with regular updates and maintenance. The surge in demand for AC chargers in this market is attributed to cost-efficiency, installation ease, and suitability for extended charging durations.

AC chargers, notably Level 2 types, are extensively utilized in residential areas, workplaces, shopping centers, and fleet depots where vehicles remain idle for longer durations. Companies like Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Wallbox are broadening their AC charging networks across malls, office buildings, and apartment complexes, offering economically viable and scalable solutions.

In workplace charging initiatives, provided by firms such as Tesla and Siemens, employees can conveniently charge during work hours, leveraging time-of-use pricing to cut down electricity expenses. Fleet operators, including Amazon and FedEx, are adopting AC charging for overnight fleet replenishment to optimize expenses and grid efficiency. Despite the increasing demand for DC fast chargers in high-turnover locations, AC charging remains the preferred choice for semi-public applications due to its lower infrastructure costs and operational versatility.

Europe is projected as the second-largest market during the forecast period.

The growth in Europe is driven by an evolving ecosystem marked by infrastructure expansion and subscription-based models. Key regional players such as Allego, Wallbox, ChargePoint, Compleo, Blink, and Efacec are enhancing their charging networks, erecting high-power corridors, and introducing innovative subscription plans to boost accessibility. Engie offers complete EV charging solutions encompassing installation, maintenance, and energy management without upfront investment for businesses, municipalities, and fleets.

Allego's charging-as-a-service delivers zero capital outlay solutions, offering DC and ultra-fast charging with smart network management for retail and corporate hubs. ChargePoint's CPaaS model provides subscription-based EV charging services, including hardware and fleet energy management for commercial and hospitality sectors.

Blink Charging's BaaS plan combines zero-cost installation with revenue-sharing models, inclusive of hardware, software, and maintenance, servicing municipalities, property owners, and fleets. Companies like Ionity and Plugsurfing are expanding roaming agreements to provide seamless access to multiple charging operators under a single subscription. The advancements in SaaS technology facilitate payment processes, eliminating physical cards or apps. With increasing regulatory support, European service providers focus on EV infrastructure scalability, seamless payment systems, and subscription-based models to accelerate EV adoption and user convenience.

Key Attributes:

