$2.13 Bn Charging As A Service Markets - Global Forecast To 2035 With Chargepoint, Tesla, TGOOD Global, ENGIE, And State Grid Corporation Of China Dominating
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|293
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$169.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2130 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
- Gain insights into revenue and volume approximations for the overall charging as a service market and its subsegments. Understand the competitive landscape to better position businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. Access insights on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Understand current and future pricing trends in the charging as a service market.
Analysis Insights:
- Evaluation of key drivers (EV adoption, government initiatives, partnerships for charging infrastructure, minimal upfront costs), restraints (grid capacity constraints), opportunities (charging solutions for multi-unit dwellings, integration of renewable sources, corporate and fleet electrification), and challenges (standardization, cybersecurity risks). Innovation insights: New technologies, research & development activities, and emerging service offerings in the market. Market development: Assessment of the market across various regions to identify lucrative opportunities. Market diversification: Information about new products, services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive assessment of growth strategies, rankings, and service offerings of major players like ChargePoint, Inc., Tesla, TGOOD Global Ltd., ENGIE, and State Grid Corporation of China.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Minimal Upfront Costs Rapid EV Adoption Favorable Government Initiatives Collaborations Between Local Companies and Large Charge Point Operators Rise in Public-Private Partnerships for Charging Infrastructure
Challenges
- Grid Capacity Constraints Lack of Standardization and Protocols Cybersecurity Risks
Opportunities
- Need for Shared Charging Solutions in Multi-Unit Dwellings Integration of Renewable Sources Trend of Corporate and Fleet Electrification
Case Studies
- Jet Charge+ Powers Officemax's Transition to Sustainability Jet Charge+ Supports Iag's Fleet Electrification Rve's Dcc-9-Box Simplifies EV Charging in Rental Building Chargepoint as a Service Facilitates EV Charging in Robinson Park Rve's Dcc-9-3R Ensures Structural Integrity in 7-Unit Condo Building
Company Profiles
- Chargepoint, Inc. Tesla Tgood Global Ltd. Engie State Grid Corporation of China Starcharge Shell PLC Bp P.L.C. Totalenergies Enel X S.R.L. Virta Global Allego B.V. Plentitude Threeforce Mer Powerdot Electrify America Evgo Services LLC EV Connect Vattenfall Ab Freshmile Blink Charging Co. Powerflex Opconnect Flo Services USA Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Charging as a Service Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment