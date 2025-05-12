Softstack Completes Smart‐Contract Audit Of Fetch AI's Agentverse Launchpad, And Eliminates Risks

Fetch AI Smart Contract Audit by softstack

Softstack audits Fetch AI's Agentverse launchpad, fixes key risks, and strengthens security for tokenized AI agents and bonding-curve sales.

- Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch AIFLENSBURG, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, GERMANY, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Softstack, a leading Web3 security and service partner company, has finalised a comprehensive smart‐contract audit for Fetch AI's Agentverse Launchpad, reinforcing the platform's commitment to secure token creation and AI‐powered agent economies. The independent reviewed every line of Solidity code that governs AgentCoin deployments, bonding‐curve sales, automated liquidity listing, and multisig governance. Auditors uncovered one high‐severity, one medium‐severity, and two low‐severity issues, none critical, which Fetch AI fixed promptly.Key HighlightsFocus Area: Signature malleability in multisigRemediation Outcome: Integrated OpenZeppelin ECDSA & signature-reuse protection (Fixed)Focus Area: Arbitrary pricing divisorRemediation Outcome: Parameterised & documented bonding-curve maths (Fixed)Focus Area: Unlimited ERC-20 allowanceRemediation Outcome: Implemented time-bound, exact approvals (Fixed)About Fetch AIFetch AI is building an open, decentralised machine‐to‐machine economy by fusing artificial intelligence, multi‐agent systems and blockchain. Its public ledger, $FET token and open‐source uAgents framework let developers create autonomous software agents that can discover, negotiate and transact without human intervention across industries such as mobility, supply‐chain, DeFi and smart energy. Agentverse a decentralised development, management and launch hub within the Fetch AI ecosystem extends this vision by enabling builders to mint, deploy and trade tokenised AI agents (“AgentCoins”) via a transparent bonding‐curve launchpad, giving every agent its own micro‐economy and liquidity.About SoftstackFounded in 2017, Softstack secures Web3 projects on Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, TON, and beyond. Safeguarding over $100 billion in user funds through rigorous code audits, penetration testing, and security consulting. Softstack is also known as Web3 service partner for software development and consulting.

