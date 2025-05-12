Aion's High Yield Business Account offers businesses significant value, especially when compared to most banks that offer no more than 0.07% APY.

- Mark Somol, Hyacinth AI Co-Founder and CEOSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aion announces its new High Yield Business Account , with which businesses can earn a competitive 3.25% Annual Percentage Yield (APY)* on their funds while using Aion's comprehensive, commercial-grade, all-in-one banking solution. Aion's High Yield Business Account is fully liquid, eligible for FDIC insurance** and is the newest offering on Aion's plaform that features instant payments solutions, working capital lines of credit, and accounts receivable and payable software.Aion founder and CEO, Satish Palvai, stated, "Aion is delighted to launch a new high-yield business account, engineered to help businesses earn interest on idle cash. Funds in this market-leading account are always accessible-a significant advantage for any business. At Aion, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive business growth."Aion's High Yield Business Account offers businesses significant value, especially when compared to most banks that offer no more than 0.07% APY***. With Aion, funds are 100% liquid and available for immediate use with no minimum balance requirement.Key Features of Aion High Yield Business Account**●Easy Access: Move funds instantly between your Aion accounts.●Always On: Earn interest on your deposits with no additional fees or minimum balance requirements.●Grow Effortlessly: Earn interest daily and receive automatic payouts before the 10th of the following month.Hyacinth AI Co-Founder and CEO Mark Somol says,“I love Aion's High-Yield business account. We finally have an account that continuously works for us-earning interest daily on our funds while allowing complete accessibility. No hoops to jump through, no hidden fees, just effortless banking with real rewards."Advantages of Aion's High-Yield Business Account**●Earns a higher interest rate than a traditional savings account●Funds are readily accessible for unforeseen circumstances●Business revenue can accrue interest while it is stored●Funds are available for investments and operational costs●Money saved for taxes can earn interest until payment is due●Save for substantial business expenses, such as office spaceBusinesses can sign up for Aion's High Yield Business Account** today by visiting aionfi. Aion business banking accounts are FDIC-insured through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC**.About AionAion is a modern business finance platform, designed to simplify financial management. The company's mission is to enable business owners and finance professionals to focus on building and growing their businesses, while AI-powered software handles the rest. The Aion's platform is founded on the principles of customer-centric exceptional design, simplicity, and transparency.For media inquiries, please contact Christopher Basso at ....*3.25% APY is accurate as of date of publication.**Aion is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Aion accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services for payments made via ACH or wire from the Aion Business Checking Account are provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. The Aion Business Debit Visais issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC pursuant to a license from Visa, Inc., and may be used everywhere Visa is accepted.***Based on the national average rate on interest checking accounts published by FDIC as April 21, 2025.###

