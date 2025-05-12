Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale To Galaxy For U.S. Expansion

At its Sonic Summit in Vienna from May 6–8, Sonic Labs announced the completion of a $10 million strategic sale of its S token to Galaxy , a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure.

This investment strengthens Sonic Labs's position in the U.S. market and provides critical support for its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem development.

Strategic Partnership

The strategic investment from Galaxy represents a significant milestone for Sonic Labs as it continues to expand globally. The partnership is expected to accelerate Sonic Labs's market penetration in the United States while enhancing its DeFi offerings in the region.

The alliance comes at a pivotal moment for the blockchain industry as institutional adoption continues to accelerate. By leveraging Galaxy's extensive network of over 1,300 institutional trading counterparties, Sonic Labs aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and its high-performance blockchain infrastructure.

Market Impact

The partnership is expected to have significant implications for the broader DeFi ecosystem. As institutions increasingly seek blockchain infrastructure that can handle enterprise-level demands, Sonic Labs's high-performance EVM compatibility offers a compelling solution.

Furthermore, the partnership signals growing institutional confidence in blockchain's ability to transform financial infrastructure while maintaining the security and reliability standards expected in regulated markets.

About Galaxy

In addition, it invests in and operates cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on

