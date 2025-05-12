Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avant Technologies Inc


2025-05-12 10:07:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc : Along with its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence, today announced the companies and their advisors have entered into negotiations for an acquisition to better compete in the rapidly changing global AI-driven healthcare industry. Avant Technologies Inc
shares O are trading unchanged at $0.49.

Full Press Release:

