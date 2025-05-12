Covettm Unveils AI-Powered Estate Management Platform At Finovate, Captivating Rias With Vision For Next-Gen Wealth Management

The wealth management industry faces a critical challenge: up to 80% of heirs transfer assets away from their parents' advisor. This isn't a reflection of service quality, but a generational disconnect. Advisors risk losing significant Assets Under Management (AUM) simply because they weren't the inheritors' trusted partner.

Covet is the Bridge to the Next Generation

Covet offers RIAs a powerful solution to not only mitigate this risk but to proactively cultivate lasting relationships with the next generation. This groundbreaking platform goes beyond traditional planning tools, acting as a dynamic management and continuity engine designed to:



Unlock Hidden Assets, Fuel AUM Growth: Covet's AI diligently uncovers previously unseen assets, from held-away IRAs to dormant accounts, providing immediate opportunities to expand RIAs managed portfolio.

Forge Unbreakable Multigenerational Bonds: By offering shared, transparent visibility into the entire estate, Covet empowers advisors to engage with the whole family, fostering trust and strengthening relationships across generations. Retain Heirs Before the Transfer: Positions the advisor as a vital resource for the entire family and beneficiaries, ensuring continuity and loyalty long before wealth transitions occur.

Beyond Vaults and Planning–Introducing the Covet Management Engine

Covet is purpose-built for advisors who are focused on organic growth and long-term client relationships. This isn't just a static vault for documents or another planning tool. Covet leverages AI to actively manage all estate assets, visualize consolidated estate value and generate estate documents enabling you to:



Illuminate the Shadows: Effortlessly identify and catalog often-overlooked assets, including held-away retirement accounts and forgotten investments.

Orchestrate Diverse Holdings: Seamlessly manage real estate, valuable possessions, and even digital assets within a unified platform. Elevate Advisor Value: Deliver true family-level planning, building profound trust and becoming an indispensable partner.

Experience the Covet Advantage

Covet isn't just software; it's a strategic advantage. It's the key to deepening client relationships, achieving a comprehensive understanding of their wealth, and securing assets for generations to come.

Covet was recently added to Kitces 2025 AdvisorTech Map ; yet, further validation of Covet's market impact.

About - Covet's mission is to help people take control of their personal asset management with dynamic valuation of their personal property and financial accounts by creating a living record–as fluid as their lives. Developed for digital-first customers, Covet is the destination for active management of all estate assets–including the often overlooked cataloging of personal property, valuables and digital files. Covet is SOC2 certified having met rigorous standards to assure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of an individual's personal data. Website: Covet Contact: Press Inquiries: Rob Buchner, [email protected] ; Investor & Partnership Inquiries: Michael Larsen, [email protected] . Estate Lawyers & Advisors: Christy Wong, [email protected] CovetTM is owned and operated by BQuest, Inc. Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice.

